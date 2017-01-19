IFFR Coverage Documentaries Horror Movies Comedies Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Rotterdam 2017 Reveals Its Complete Line-up And Schedule

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
As we all careen into the second half of January already, it means we won't have to wait long before this year's International Film Festival Rotterdam begins. And indeed, yesterday the festival revealed its entire schedule on-line. Ticket sales will start in a few days (and a day earlier if you've bought a Tiger-friend pass), so this is the perfect time to browse and choose, if you plan to visit!

While Rotterdam often has to yield the flashier world premieres to the Berlinale, a few weeks later, the festival always provides a stellar overview of mostly independent, global cinema, and as usual there is a very strong selection of films from Africa, Asia and South America, including the odd crowd-pleaser like Yeon Sang-ho's Train to Busan, Johnny To's Three and Miike Takashi's The Mole Song: Hong Kong Capriccio. Rest assured we'll be posting a lengthy recommendations article before the festival's start.

Opening the festival will be Janicza Bravo's Lemon, and the closing film is Mike Mills' funny drama 20th Century Women.

What happens in-between? See for yourself by clicking this link!

IFFRRotterdam
