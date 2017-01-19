Rotterdam 2017 Reveals Its Complete Line-up And Schedule
While Rotterdam often has to yield the flashier world premieres to the Berlinale, a few weeks later, the festival always provides a stellar overview of mostly independent, global cinema, and as usual there is a very strong selection of films from Africa, Asia and South America, including the odd crowd-pleaser like Yeon Sang-ho's Train to Busan, Johnny To's Three and Miike Takashi's The Mole Song: Hong Kong Capriccio. Rest assured we'll be posting a lengthy recommendations article before the festival's start.
Opening the festival will be Janicza Bravo's Lemon, and the closing film is Mike Mills' funny drama 20th Century Women.
What happens in-between? See for yourself by clicking this link!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.