Marshy's Favourite Asian Movies of 2016 Part 2

If the first half of 2016 seemed ripe with cinemtic gems from across Asia, the second half of the year proved even more bountiful. South Korea continued its incredible run of exceptional releases, while even China had a few surprises tucked up its sleeves. Even Hong Kong unveiled a few genre highlights to distract from its dwindling numbers, while even less-established areas like Singapore delivered gems to stand proudly alongside the region's heavyweights.

While there were plenty of duds, I would like to offer special mentions to some of the other notable releases from 2016, including Hirokazu Kore-eda's After the Storm, Chan Chi Fat's Weeds on Fire, Adam Tsuei's The Tenants Downstairs, Michael Dudok de Wit's Ghibli-produced The Red Turtle, Isao Yukisada's Aroused by Gymnopedies, Ryota Nakano's Her Love Boils Bathwater and Takashi Miike's The Mole Song: Hong Kong Capriccio.

However, I had to draw the line somewhere, and so this is it. Below you will find a gallery of my favourite Asian films from the second half of 2016.

