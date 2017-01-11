Kickboxing Champ Buakaw Banchamek Anchors LEGEND OF THE BROKEN SWORD WARRIOR

While I'll never understand the failure of Born To Fight star Dan Chupong to really catch on as a martial arts leading man - I've always found him enormously charismatic myself - it would appear that those awaiting the rise of a new fight hero in Thailand may have their man with the arrivial of real life muay thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek in the lead of upcoming historical epic Legend Of The Broken Sword Warrior.

The latest from Bang Rajan actor Bin Bunluerit, Broken Sword stars Banchamek as Thongdee - a real life military leader who rose up from the streets via the fighting ring to become a hero to his people. Historical accuracy? I have no idea how much of that there is but there's certainly loads of fighting in the just released, English subtitled trailer. Bunluerit keeps things nicely grounded and realistic while Banchamek clearly has naturl charisma to burn. Check it out below!