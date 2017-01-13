Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2017 Brings Another Stellar Lineup of Japanese Cinema to UK

The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme returns this February with another fantastically diverse lineup of (mostly) recent films under the heading, Odd Obsessions - Desires, Hopes and Impulses in Japanese Cinema. The theme of the programme is described as follows:

“Taking inspiration from Charlie Chaplin’s famous quote “Life is a desire, not a meaning”, the Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2017 features an all-encompassing introduction to Japanese cinema through the prism of “desires, hopes and impulses”. Presenting films by established and up-and-coming directors, animation, documentary and classics, this year’s programme promises to not only entertain but also provide a vivid insight into what drives human action.”

Running from 3 February to 29 March 2017, the tour will start in London's ICA before touching down in major cities across the UK. Check the website for your nearest screening.

See below for the full lineup of films.

The Programme:

The Mohican Comes Home, 2016

Director: Shuichi Okita

Starring: Ryuhei Matsuda, Akira Emoto, Atusko Maeda

Destruction Babies

Director: Tetsuya Mariko

Starring: Yuya Yagira, Masaki Suda, Nana Komatsu

2016

Somebody’s Xylophone

Director: Yoichi Higashi

Starring: Takako Tokiwa, Sosuke Ikematsu, Aimi Satsukawa

2016

Flying Colours

Director: Nobuhiro Doi

Starring: Kasumi Arimura, Atsushi Ito, Shuhei Nomura

2015

Pieta in the Toilet

Director: Daishi Matsunaga

Starring: Yojiro Noda, Hana Sugisaki, Lily Franky

2015

A Stitch of Life

Director: Yukiko Mishima

Starring: Miki Nakatani, Takahiro Miura, Hairi Katagiri

2015

Kabukicho Love Hotel

Director: Ryuichi Hiroki

Starring: Shota Sometani, Atsuko Maeda, Kaho Minami

2014

Lady Maiko

Director: Masayuki Suo

Starring: Mone Kamishiraishi, Hiroki Hasegawa, Eri Watanabe

2014

Pale Moon

Director: Daihachi Yoshida

Starring: Rie Miyazawa, Sosuke Ikematsu, Satomi Kobayashi

2014

A Sparkle of Life

Director: Bunji Sotoyama

Starring: Kazuko Yoshiyuki, Akira Takarada, Gaku Yamamoto

2013

Flora on the Sand

Director: Ko Nakahira

Starring: Noboru Nakaya, Kazuko Inano, Mieko Nishio

1964

Odd Obsession

Director: Kon Ichikawa

Starring: Machiko Kyo, Ganjiro Nakamura, Junko Kano

1959

Tsukiji Wonderland

Director: Naotaro Endo

2016

Yuya Yagira in Destruction Babies