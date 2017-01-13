Sundance Coverage Indie Reviews All News International News Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2017 Brings Another Stellar Lineup of Japanese Cinema to UK

The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme returns this February with another fantastically diverse lineup of (mostly) recent films under the heading, Odd Obsessions - Desires, Hopes and Impulses in Japanese Cinema. The theme of the programme is described as follows:

“Taking inspiration from Charlie Chaplin’s famous quote “Life is a desire, not a meaning”, the Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2017 features an all-encompassing introduction to Japanese cinema through the prism of “desires, hopes and impulses”. Presenting films by established and up-and-coming directors, animation, documentary and classics, this year’s programme promises to not only entertain but also provide a vivid insight into what drives human action.”

Running from 3 February to 29 March 2017, the tour will start in London's ICA before touching down in major cities across the UK. Check the website for your nearest screening.

See below for the full lineup of films.

The Programme:

The Mohican Comes Home, 2016

Director: Shuichi Okita
Starring: Ryuhei Matsuda, Akira Emoto, Atusko Maeda

Destruction Babies

Director: Tetsuya Mariko
Starring: Yuya Yagira, Masaki Suda, Nana Komatsu
2016

Somebody’s Xylophone

Director: Yoichi Higashi
Starring: Takako Tokiwa, Sosuke Ikematsu, Aimi Satsukawa
2016

Flying Colours

Director: Nobuhiro Doi
Starring: Kasumi Arimura, Atsushi Ito, Shuhei Nomura
2015

Pieta in the Toilet

Director: Daishi Matsunaga
Starring: Yojiro Noda, Hana Sugisaki, Lily Franky
2015

A Stitch of Life

Director: Yukiko Mishima
Starring: Miki Nakatani, Takahiro Miura, Hairi Katagiri
2015

Kabukicho Love Hotel

Director: Ryuichi Hiroki
Starring: Shota Sometani, Atsuko Maeda, Kaho Minami
2014

Lady Maiko

Director: Masayuki Suo
Starring: Mone Kamishiraishi, Hiroki Hasegawa, Eri Watanabe
2014

Pale Moon

Director: Daihachi Yoshida
Starring: Rie Miyazawa, Sosuke Ikematsu, Satomi Kobayashi
2014

A Sparkle of Life

Director: Bunji Sotoyama
Starring: Kazuko Yoshiyuki, Akira Takarada, Gaku Yamamoto
2013

Flora on the Sand

Director: Ko Nakahira
Starring: Noboru Nakaya, Kazuko Inano, Mieko Nishio
1964

Odd Obsession

Director: Kon Ichikawa
Starring: Machiko Kyo, Ganjiro Nakamura, Junko Kano
1959

Tsukiji Wonderland

Director: Naotaro Endo
2016

Destruction Babies.jpeg

Yuya Yagira in Destruction Babies

Japan Foundation
