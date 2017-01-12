First CHiPs Trailer Delivers Solid Laughs

Sundance Coverage Cult Movies Musicals Documentaries Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

It's more than a little bit tempting to refer to the upcoming big screen adaptation of 80's TV series CHiPs - written, directed by and starring Dax Shepard - as having received the 21 Jump Street treatment. Other than the fact that CHiPs was always a much goofier show than 21 Jump Street the comparison generally holds, too, as both mine similar combination of nostlgia and action-comedy bromance and, most importantly, it would appear that - like the Jump Street films - CHiPs is delivering solid laughs on the big screen.

Shepard stars alongside Michael Pena as Jon Baker and Frank Poncherello, a rookie California highway motorcycle cop and an undercover FBI agent investigating allegations of corruption on the force. Cue up all manner of silliness and you've got yourself a movie.

Beyind the sight gags and production values of the trailer - which are quite good - the thing that really gives confidence here is that both Shepard and Pena come off as intensely likeable in the parts. The relationship rings pretty true and off of just a couple minutes of footage it's already hard not to have a rooting interest in them. Throw in a really strong supporting cast - Vincent D'Onofrio, Kristen Bell, Maya Rudolph and a slew of other players in there - and it's pretty hard not to picture this vaulting the multi talented Shepard significantly up the Hollywood pecking order.

Check out the trailer below!

