Exclusive Clip: NERDLAND, How to Become Infamous

"Elliot, we've been idiots. We've been going about it all wrong."

No, that's not deleted dialogue from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial -- that Elliott spells his name differently -- but instead fresh new dialogue, featured in our exclusive, NSFW (not safe for work) clip from the animated film Nerdland.

John (voiced by Paul Rudd) and Elliot (voiced by Patton Oswalt) want to become famous but, as John says, they haven't been paying sufficient attention to realize exactly how people become famous -- or infamous -- nowadays. That spurs them on to a series of misadventures.

Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven, Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow) wrote the original script and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse, Son of Zorn) directed.

Enjoy the clip below. Nerdland is now available to watch on iTunes and via On Demand platforms.

