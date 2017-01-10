DARK NIGHT: Watch the Trailer for Tim Sutton's Meditation on Gun Violence in America

Based loosely on the events of the Auroa shooting, Dark Night, Tim Sutton’s third feature is an elegiac work of expertly expressed cinematic artistry that looks at America as it is today, in the midst of a rising tide of isolationism and acute loneliness. In my year-end reflections on cinema, I declared it to be the best non-documentary American film of 2016.



Afer a year on the festival circuitl, from Sundance to Venice, and beyond, Cinelicious Pics will be bringing the film to U.S. theaters starting February 3rd at NYC's IFC Center. In anticipation of that, they've cut together a moody, impressionistic trailer. Have a look below.