CULT OF CHUCKY Lets Good Guy Doll Loose on Psychiatric Ward

Sure, Christmas is just behind us but we’re willing to bet we already know one present horror fans are aching to unwrap this Halloween. Like a sinister version of The Little Engine That Could, our favorite Good Guy doll – still very much possessed by voice actor Brad Dourif – is about to be let out of the box once more. Pre-production rumors have been steadily building over the past few months, and earlier today Entertainment Weekly was first to report that principal photography on Cult of Chucky will start on January 9.

Series creator Don Mancini will once again take the reins on this seventh consecutive film in the Child’s Play franchise. The synopsis provided through EW sounds quite ambitious insofar as the seventh outing picks up directly from the surprising events of 2013’s Curse of Chucky. We find Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) confined to an insane asylum, having been accused of committing the previous film’s grisly murders. Her dreary circumstances are bound to get worse when her psychiatrist thinks it wise to use an awfully familiar looking Good Guy doll as a therapeutic aid in group sessions.

Andy Barclay, reintroduced into the series’ previous entry after a twenty-year absence and still portrayed by Alex Vincent, tries to come to her aid. Crossing his path, however, is none other than Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s erstwhile bride, who is still more than willing to do lethal things in the name of twisted love.

Cult of Chucky sounds like an interesting continuation of the series and is certainly rife with possibilities for murderous mayhem. Expect an unrated version to slice its way to DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital HD in time for Halloween.

Chucky fans, are you excited? Voice your opinion and be sure to check the teaser video that comes with the announcement.