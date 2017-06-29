CULT OF CHUCKY: Are You a Member? Watch First Trailer

Right up front, I'll admit that I'm not a fervant fan of Chucky, the bloodthirsty doll that spawned a horror franchise. His original appearance in Child's Play was very startling, though, and it's hard not to admire the devotion that the iconic figure has attracted over the years.

Now the seventh installment is getting ready to be unleashed upon the world and the first trailer has been released. Cult of Chucky is the title, and though it's going straight to home video on October 3, it certainly looks to be worthy of consideration by horror fans and possibly those of us who enjoy bloody thrillers.

Original creator Don Mancini wrote and directed. Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky, and the fully human cast includes Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif and Alex Vincent.

Take a look below and let us know what you think, especially if you're a member of the Cult of Chucky.

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting.

