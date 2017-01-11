Conleth Hill Gets Caught in The Act in This Clip From A PATCH OF FOG

Stephen Graham (HBO’s Boardwalk) and Conleth Hill (HBO’s Game of Thrones) starred in Michael Lennox's debut feature film from 2015, A Patch of Fog. The UK thriller from the Bafta winner and Oscar nominee will finally make its way across the pond where you can see it on VOD and iTunes starting on January 24th.

A security guard catches a famous writer/TV host shoplifting and blackmails him into becoming friends.

ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip from Lennox's film to share with you today. In the clip we see Conleth Hill and Stephen Graham meet for the first time. Though the encounter is not auspicious by any means. it does start the ball rolling in this tale.

Below you will find the clip, the trailer and a collection of stills from the production.