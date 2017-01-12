Branko Tomovic's thriller RED receives German premiere at Berlin Independent Film Festival

Red is a gritty and edgy thriller set in the underground world of illegal organ smuggling, the so-called red market. It's the directorial debut of Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Fury, The Bourne Ultimatum) and stars Dervla Kirwan (Ondine, Interlude in Prague) with Francesca Fowler (Doctor Who, Macbeth). It tells the story of a damaged and guilt-ridden man who works in this dangerous underground world but is trying to find a way out of it.

The 20-minute film is a British-German co-production by Kaissar Film in Munich and London’s House Kino and has already won numerous awards and nominations on the international film festival circuit including Kraljevski Filmski Festival (Serbia), Naperville Independent Film Festival (US), Maverick Movie Awards (US). The UK premiere was recently with Winchester Short Film Festival where Red was nominated for Best British Short and it also screened in competition at San Diego International Film Festival (US), Tangier International Film Festival (Morocco), the European Film Award qualifying International Short Film Festival in Drama (Greece), International Izmir Short Film Festival (Turkey) and Vault FilmFestival (UK).

The Berlin Independent Film Festival will run from February 9th-15th and this will mark the German premiere for Red. BIFF takes place at the Babylon Cinema in downtown Berlin and as well as offering plenty of screening opportunities for indie films, BIFF offers a crucial business hub for the low-budget film industry.

Have a look at this exclusive preview clip below, Red highlights the dark and brutal world of the illegal organ trade and the people involved in such operations.