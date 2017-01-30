Blood and Geezers: JAWBONE Trailer Packs A Punch

Inspired by the world of amateur boxing, Jawbone tells the story of a former youth champion attempting to fight his way up from rock bottom. The directorial debut of Thomas Napper (who worked as Second Unit Director on the likes of Pan, Into the Woods, and the upcoming Beauty and the Beast), the film stars Johnny Harris alongside grizzled hard-men Ray Winstone and Ian McShane.

Further behind the scenes talent comes in the shape of former World Champion Barry McGuigan and Shane McGuigan, acting as Boxing Consultants, and a soundtrack from the legendary Paul Weller. Check out the synopsis and trailer below.

A former youth boxing champion, Jimmy McCabe (Johnny Harris), is a man desperately in search of hope, but looking in all the wrong places. When he hits rock bottom he turns to his childhood boxing club and the only family he has left: gym owner Bill (Ray Winstone) cornerman Eddie (Michael Smiley) and promoter Joe (Ian McShane). In a battle between fear and faith, Jimmy risks his life, as he tries to stand tall and regain his place in the world.