BELLFLOWER Team Returns With Deliberate Cult Oddity CHUCK HANK AND THE SAN DIEGO TWINS

Actor-director Evan Glodell made an enormous splash with his indie darling Bellflower. Essentially a millennial romantic drama with a Mad Max car fetish, Bellflower marked the arrival not just of Glodell but of the fiercely independent company / collective that he was a part of, Coatwolf. And while it's taken a while for Coatwolf to follow up that early success they're back now with a blast of video game influenced insanity.

The Syndicate, an evil gang bent on world domination, summons a secret weapon from the heavens and breaks the long-standing truce with the San Diego family by kidnapping their sister and cutting off the town’s supply of Tatsui Power-Up Drinks. Now Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins must decide whether to fight – risking their lives, family, and the future of Flat Earth – or surrender their land to save their sister.

Welcome to the world of Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins - as deliberate a piece of cult madness as you are ever likely to see. Caught in post production for a good long while now the film has just released a first trailer with a promise of a summer 2017 release and, yeah, this looks like bags of fun with all the crazy bits of Bellflower and none of the serious stuff.

Fellow Coatwolfer Jonathan Keevil takes the directing reins this time out with Glodell sliding into an acting role alongside yler Dawson (Bellflower), David Arquette (the Scream franchise), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), Michael Paré (Streets of Fire), Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians) and MMA fighters Don Frye and Josh Barnett. Check out the trailer below!