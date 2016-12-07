ROGUE ONE: Chinese Trailer Features More Donnie Yen, More Wen Jiang, More Footage

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the release date for Rogue One in China there is a new trailer targetted specifically for the market.

It features a whole lot of Chinese actors Donnie Yen and Wen Jiang. The production has also been kind enough to slip in some new footage in the back half as well. From the scuffle on the beach to some really impressive looking X-Wing action there should be enough new footage to satisfy fans until next week. Enjoy!