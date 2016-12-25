LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 5 “A Channel, Not A Creator”

The next episode of the LET ME BE FRANK web documentary series has just been released. Episode 5, “A Channel, Not A Creator” features readings by Kayla Moon and Edna Floretta. Kayla Moon is a journalist, author, activist, poet, artist and mother who became aware of Frank’s work after his death when she knocked on the door of his Berkeley home, asking, “What the heck is going on here?”. Episode 5 includes a new animated segment, “How To Handle An Anthropologist”, featuring interviews from the upcoming book by the same name, a collection of 12 years of conversations between anthropologist Russell Shuttleworth, PhD and Frank Moore. This episode also features Frank’s poem, “Tribal Performance”, read by writer and performance artist Edna Floretta. The episode features music by Frank Moore, Vinnie Spit Santino, Phog Masheeen, +DOG+, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Fluff Grrl, Two Loons For Tea, and Tha Archivez.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art Of A Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available on Frank’s website at http://frankadelic.com and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/channels/letmebefrank

See Episode 5 below!