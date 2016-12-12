Arrow Academy Debuts March 2017 in North America With Borowczyk, Petri, Visconti, Tornatore, Sharp

Cinema Paradiso

A CELEBRATION OF YOUTH, FRIENDSHIP, AND THE EVERLASTING MAGIC OF THE MOVIES

A winner of awards across the world including Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, five BAFTA Awards including Best Actor, Original Screenplay and Score, the Grand Prize of the Jury at the Cannes Film Festival and many more.

Giuseppe Tornatore's loving homage to the cinema tells the story of Salvatore, a successful film director, returning home for the funeral of Alfredo, his old friend who was the projectionist at the local cinema throughout his childhood. Soon memories of his first love affair with the beautiful Elena and all the high and lows that shaped his life come flooding back, as Salvatore reconnects with the community he left 30 years earlier.

Presented in both the original award-winning cut and the expanded Director's Cut incorporating more of Salvatore's backstory, newly restored from original negative materials.

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

· Restored from the original camera negative and presented in two versions - the 124 minute Cannes Festival theatrical version and the 174 minute Director's Cut

· Uncompressed original stereo 2.0 Audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio options

· Optional English subtitles

· Audio commentary with director Giuseppe Tornatore and Italian cinema expert critic Millicent Marcus

· A Dream of Sicily - A 52-minute documentary profile of Giuseppe Tornatore featuring interviews with director and extracts from his early home movies as well as interviews with director Francesco Rosi and painter Peppino Ducato, set to music by the legendary Ennio Morricone

· A Bear and a Mouse in Paradise - A 27-minute documentary on the genesis of Cinema Paradiso, the characters of Toto and Alfredo, featuring interviews with the actors who play them, Philippe Noiret and Salvatore Cascio as well as Tornatore

· The Kissing Sequence - Giuseppe Tornatore discusses the origins of the kissing scenes with full clips identifying each scene

· Original Director's Cut Theatrical Trailer and 25th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collector's booklet by Pasquale Iannone illustrated with archive stills, behind-the-scenes images and posters