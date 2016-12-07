IFFAM Coverage Documentaries Anime Hollywood Reviews Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Gaumont Hops on Board TRAIN TO BUSAN For English Remake

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
French studio Gaumont has emerged as the winner of the English language remake rights for Yeon Sang-ho's breakout hit Train to Busan. Variety broke the news earlier today. 
 
Gaumont’s CEO Sidonie Dumas said the company had been “chasing the remake since Cannes Film Festival where the whole team loved it so much. We’re excited to start working on the U.S. adaptation that will mark our first foray into English-language moviemaking in Los Angeles,” added Dumas.
 
Yeon's zombie flick has been a darling of the festival circuit playing everywhere and anywhere it could be booked. If you missed the original film somehow most of the action takes place on a high speed train heading towards the city of Busan during a zombie outbreak. Zombies get onto the train, chaos ensues, heroes rise and villains fall. It pretty much is the best zombie film to come out in quite a while. 
  • AgentOrange01

    I guess you could say I'm "on board" for this. YES!

  • Guy

    The title of the article says "Guamont", not "Gaumont"

  • cjohnston

    I caught this film, not too terribly long ago. While personally not blown away by it - it was Decidedly Solid.

    ... .Any news (or whispers...) for a director on the U.S. side of things.?
    -
    *Gaumont, it's been my observation, has a tendency to produce stuff with Refreshingly Wonderful Vim, Vigor, and Kick...

  • wagnerfilm

    Yay, another shitty unnecessary remake to ignore!

