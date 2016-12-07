Gaumont Hops on Board TRAIN TO BUSAN For English Remake

Train to Busan. French studio Gaumont has emerged as the winner of the English language remake rights for Yeon Sang-ho's breakout hit Variety broke the news earlier today.

Gaumont’s CEO Sidonie Dumas said the company had been “chasing the remake since Cannes Film Festival where the whole team loved it so much. We’re excited to start working on the U.S. adaptation that will mark our first foray into English-language moviemaking in Los Angeles,” added Dumas.

Yeon's zombie flick has been a darling of the festival circuit playing everywhere and anywhere it could be booked. If you missed the original film somehow most of the action takes place on a high speed train heading towards the city of Busan during a zombie outbreak. Zombies get onto the train, chaos ensues, heroes rise and villains fall. It pretty much is the best zombie film to come out in quite a while.