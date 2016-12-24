Award Winning Film Director Daniel Bollag Releases his latest film Trailer

Daniel Bollag's new film a dark comedy titled " A Rabbi, a Priest, and an Ex- Gumba" is making noise in the Indie World.

This is the movie we have all been waiting for, a film where the line of distinction between good and evil is so blurred that it blows away any preconceived notions of storytelling in the traditional sense. Based on the famous joke, this movie takes you on a wild journey.

In the film, an evil banker (Daniel Bollag) gambles away the bank's money. In an attempt to conceal his crime, he hires a Rabbi (Tim Whitcomb) to put together a crew and rob his bank. The Rabbi recruits the priest (John Brindle) and an ex-mobster (Anthony Ferro) to help him with the job. Once the money is stolen, nobody will ever know how much they took or how much was gambled away in the first place.

With the help of a safety deposit box, a gun and a vial of liquid LSD, this motley crew initiates their scheme. What happens next is anyone's guess as we enter the surreal world of this madcap adventure gone awry. Sometimes crime does pay....or does it?

Check out the trailer, to this zany comedy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6i9rNJBe1Q

