The Many Faces Of David Hemmings

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Today marks the 75th birthday of David Hemmings, one of the greatest British actors of the last century. Unfortunately, the man is no longer with us as he died in 2003, but his legacy exists and is vast.

Effortlessly cool during the sixties, David Hemmings scored one iconic role after the other, and in the seventies he could be spotted in many a great genre film. He had a haughty, lazy style which gave him an arrogant charisma, but he managed to wring humanity and awesomeness from it whenever needed, and even in the weirdest stories he'd come across as believable.

So once again I'm going to use eleven close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!

And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all eleven of them right).

And here he is in an old publicity photograph.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

  • Ard Vijn

    And that ends the quiz! As usual, here are the titles and the people who first got them correct:

    1: BLOW-UP (Splashsquelch)
    2: DEEP RED (Splashsquelch)
    3: GLADIATOR (Steve1997)
    4: THE CHARGE OF THE LIGHT BRIGADE (Steve1997)
    5: HARLEQUIN (Steve1997)
    6: BARBARELLA (Steve1997)
    7: THE LOVE MACHINE (Steve1997)
    8: EQUILIBRIUM (ManateeAdvocate)
    9: THIRST (Splashsquelch)
    10: JUGGERNAUT (Splashsquelch)
    11: GANGS OF NEW YORK (Steve1997)

  • Steve1997

    Thank you so much for taking your time to acknowledge David Hemmings. I love seeing that I am not the only person on Earth that still loves him and his numerous contributions. Have a Great Day, Friend!

  • Steve1997

    1.) Blow-Up
    2.)Profondo Rosso
    3.) Gladiator
    4.)Charge of the Light Brigade
    5.)Harlequinn
    6.) Barbarella...Dildano, haha
    7.)The Love Machine
    8.)Equilibrium
    9.)Thirst
    10.)Juggernaut
    11.) Gangs of New York
    Thank You Very Much For This Quiz! I Love David Hemmings and find it very displeasing that so few know of his brilliance.

  • Mehliens

    We member. He was fantastic! No seriously, awesome post and RIP David, you are missed

  • Ard Vijn

    You're welcome! And yes, a guy who can link even a Dario Argento film to reality with his performance truly deserves the word "brilliance".

    Oh, and you have them all right!

  • Splashsquelch

    Number 1: Blowup
    Number 2: Deep Red
    Number 9: Thirst
    Number 10: Juggernaut

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct!
    That just leaves 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11...

  • Guy

    Number 3: Fellini's Satyricon
    Number 8: Ahhh! I cannot remember the title! Memento? Mementum? Pendulum?

  • Ard Vijn

    Alas, not Satyricon, he wasn't quite that old then.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Equilibrium?

  • Ard Vijn

    Is the right answer!

