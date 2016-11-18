The Many Faces Of David Hemmings

And here he is in an old publicity photograph. This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize! And we begin, with quiz picture number one: Quiz picture number two: Quiz picture number three: Quiz picture number four: Quiz picture number five: Quiz picture number six: Quiz picture number seven: Quiz picture number eight: Quiz picture number nine: Quiz picture number ten: And finally: quiz picture number eleven!

Today marks the 75th birthday of David Hemmings, one of the greatest British actors of the last century. Unfortunately, the man is no longer with us as he died in 2003, but his legacy exists and is vast.Effortlessly cool during the sixties, David Hemmings scored one iconic role after the other, and in the seventies he could be spotted in many a great genre film. He had a haughty, lazy style which gave him an arrogant charisma, but he managed to wring humanity and awesomeness from it whenever needed, and even in the weirdest stories he'd come across as believable.So once again I'm going to use eleven close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all eleven of them right).