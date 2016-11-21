Interview: Alex Helfrecht & Jörg Tittel Talk THE WHITE KING

SA: The story is told from a 12-year-old's perspective. How did you have to adjust to get that perspective, in shooting and editing?

Alex: We wanted to be loyal to his perspective, so the challenge for that is partly in the storytelling. You are depriving the audience of some information, as you are discovering the world in real time with Djata. A child of that age doesn't notice the apparatus of the state, doesn't notice the cameras looking at him, doesn't even know why this regime has come into being, because he was born long after the revolution. So we had to treat all of that as peripheral. As an adult, you want to know more, but we have to do it from Djata's view.

Jörg: Some things just don't concern you when you're 12, and your age becomes a protection, a barrier. You're just starting to get a political mind, or it starts when something bad happens, as when Djata's father is taken away.

Alex: When Djata's father, very early in the film, is taken away by the authorities, Djata knows that something is wrong, he's not that naive. But he willfully wants to believe the lie that his father is just going to work, he's not ready to face the truth yet.

Jörg: Humans are good at compartmentalizing things, not seeing things if they don't want to, and kids especially. As kids we can dream and be naive. Lorenzo (Allchurch) is very smart, as smart as any of the adults, he was amazing on set. But he would still need a hug sometimes, and he would still need a bit of time to go off and play some football. Kids are very complex, they have the same complexities as adults, and we didn't want to condescend by dumbing it down and explaining too much, or showing everything from a low angle.