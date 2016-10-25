Have Your Say: Who Would Be A Good Fit For Directing DEADPOOL 2?
It did not take long for the Internet to react even sillier than Deadpool's protagonist itself. While it's OK of course to speculate about a director or state a preference, starting an on-line petition to get Quentin Tarantino assigned is a bit much. I mean, Tim Miller wasn't a well-known director before, so wouldn't it be cooler if the Deadpool series would end up having jumpstarted the careers of a whole list of new exciting directors?
Still, like I said above, there is nothing wrong with a bit of fun fantasizing. So our question of the week is: who would you want to see direct Deadpool 2?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
-
Armando Dela Cruz
-
Will Schuster
-
rustdog
-
Daniel Paredes
-
cjohnston
-
cjohnston
-
TheChocopoco
-
Yojimbo
-
Eliot Alen Walnut
-
Ard Vijn
-
Andrew S Mack
-
ToryK
-
Yojimbo
-
r0rschach
-
Evan Lerman
-
curtvile
-
Zetobelt
-
soupcrusher
-
cjohnston
-
Ard Vijn
-
GarthD