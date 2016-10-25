Have Your Say: Who Would Be A Good Fit For Directing DEADPOOL 2?

The firstfilm was very much a labor of love of both Ryan Reynolds and Tim Miller, so it came as a bit of a shock that the couple had an amicable split-up based on "creative differences" with regards to the sequel. Yes, Tim Miller will not be returning as director.It did not take long for the Internet to react even sillier than's protagonist itself. While it's OK of course to speculate about a director or state a preference, starting an on-line petition to get Quentin Tarantino assigned is a bit much. I mean, Tim Miller wasn't a well-known director before, so wouldn't it be cooler if theseries would end up having jumpstarted the careers of a whole list of new exciting directors?Still, like I said above, there is nothing wrong with a bit of fun fantasizing. So our question of the week is: who would you want to see directChime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!