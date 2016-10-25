IFFAM Coverage Animation Hollywood Videos Zombie Movies Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Who Would Be A Good Fit For Directing DEADPOOL 2?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Have Your Say: Who Would Be A Good Fit For Directing DEADPOOL 2?
The first Deadpool film was very much a labor of love of both Ryan Reynolds and Tim Miller, so it came as a bit of a shock that the couple had an amicable split-up based on "creative differences" with regards to the sequel. Yes, Tim Miller will not be returning as director.

It did not take long for the Internet to react even sillier than Deadpool's protagonist itself. While it's OK of course to speculate about a director or state a preference, starting an on-line petition to get Quentin Tarantino assigned is a bit much. I mean, Tim Miller wasn't a well-known director before, so wouldn't it be cooler if the Deadpool series would end up having jumpstarted the careers of a whole list of new exciting directors?

Still, like I said above, there is nothing wrong with a bit of fun fantasizing. So our question of the week is: who would you want to see direct Deadpool 2?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • If he isn't tied up with Marvel, I'd pay to see a Taika Waititi-directed Deadpool movie.

  • Will Schuster

    Bill Murray.
    Mel Gibson.
    George Miller.
    Stephen Chow.

  • rustdog

    That crazy Russian that directed Hardcore Henry, if he can do more than POV shots.

  • Daniel Paredes

    That's Ilya Naishuller.

  • cjohnston

    Goode one.
    and Interesting candidate..
    -
    ..aside for the ending, I really dug that film.

  • cjohnston

    Funny thing.
    ..I was Just musing over this very thing last night.
    ~
    a couple directors have come to mind for this,
    - Pete Travis / Denis Villeneuve / Alex Garland; / perhaps even Jan Kounen or Jee-woon Kim..

  • TheChocopoco

    Kiah Roache-Turner.

  • Yojimbo

    Alejandro Jodorowsky or Shane Black.

  • Eliot Alen Walnut

    Edgar Wright; and the NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD movie helmed by Kelly Reichardt

  • Ard Vijn

    Good call on Kelly Reichardt, I'd definitely go see that movie!

  • James Gunn?

  • ToryK

    Off the top of my head, Edgar Wright would be my first choice. I'd love to see del Toro come in and Blade II it. Paul Verhoeven, if he wouldn't mind adding some color. Charlie Kaufman, Matthew Vaughn.

  • Yojimbo

    I like Paul Verhoeven good choice sir.

  • r0rschach

    Wright was my vote, he might be a bit hesitant after the last experience on a superhero film though.

  • Evan Lerman

    Michael Goddamned Bay.

  • curtvile

    I am being boring and offering the most obvious choices(who both probably turn it down) : John Michael McDonagh, Takeshi Kitano or Edgar Wright.

  • Zetobelt

    Easy, Tim Miller. Or Sion Sono.

  • soupcrusher

    I like the idea of Del Toro joining and bringing Perlman along to play Cable

  • cjohnston

    I dig the Del Toro idea; for me, not quite so sure about Perlman..
    *Del Toro could pull off a Pretty Darn convincing Cable though imo.

  • Ard Vijn

    Oshii Mamoru.
    Made you look!

  • GarthD

    Michael Mann.

