Have Your Say: Who Is Currently The Best Screen Fighter?

(And I fully expect the gloves to come off on this one...)This week has kind-of put me in a fighting mood, what with the Fantastic Fest Debates last weekend, and bothandbeing the subject of some of our best-read articles. Also, a recent rewatch of(featured in the screenshot above) made me realize that I'd happily watch Philip Ng and Andy On doing "parcours" and beating the crap out of each other for twenty hours, with story only being an optional thing.Discussing the current crop of great on-screen fighters with actual martial artists got me surprisingly mixed and heated results. What one calls athleticism and skill is derided as empty show-boating by someone else.So, today, the question of the week is: who is currently the best screen fighter? And I don't mean who is world champion in a style (though I'm not excluding champions, as long as they've been in a film), but who looks the most amazing in front of the camera?Brutal or elegant, realistic or acrobatic, gritty or fantastic, feel free to choose whoever impresses you most. Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!