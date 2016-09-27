Boston Underground Coverage Sci-Fi Indie News International Features Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Who Is Currently The Best Screen Fighter?

(And I fully expect the gloves to come off on this one...)

This week has kind-of put me in a fighting mood, what with the Fantastic Fest Debates last weekend, and both Headshot and Boyka: Undisputed being the subject of some of our best-read articles. Also, a recent rewatch of Once Upon A Time In Shanghai (featured in the screenshot above) made me realize that I'd happily watch Philip Ng and Andy On doing "parcours" and beating the crap out of each other for twenty hours, with story only being an optional thing.

Discussing the current crop of great on-screen fighters with actual martial artists got me surprisingly mixed and heated results. What one calls athleticism and skill is derided as empty show-boating by someone else.

So, today, the question of the week is: who is currently the best screen fighter? And I don't mean who is world champion in a style (though I'm not excluding champions, as long as they've been in a film), but who looks the most amazing in front of the camera?

Brutal or elegant, realistic or acrobatic, gritty or fantastic, feel free to choose whoever impresses you most. Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
  • Slayerformayor

    Kain Kosugi probably doesn't deserve the honor but should at least get mentioned. A better ponderable is something more to the "a great screen fighter who didn't start out as a screen fighter." And with The Matrix and John Wick, I really have to say that I really like watching Keanu Reeves. Denzel also has a sort of unique poetry of motion. It's fun watching him move. You can tell it's him, kinda thing. People will laugh, but Stallone does a great job as well. Statham also has a sort of movement all his own. I don't know. I like that question better.

    If I'm answering the question straight up, though, Adkins. And easily. Marko Zaror is mega awesome too.

  • Rage72

    I'd have to go with Donnie Yen, just for the fact he's been doing it for so long(Still have a spot of Jet Li too), but Michael Jae White is also up there with Donnie, because with his power, quickness and strength , there's not too many that can match up with him toe to toe, with Scott Adkins being the exception.

  • Ed Blair

    I think everyone has covered most of the highlights. Just want to throw Doo-hong Jung into the mix. It's sad to me that he's spent most of his career behind the camera as a choreographer, he's had a few roles that have shown he's amongst the best in the business on camera. "Arahan" and "City of Violence" were pure showcases for his talent, which helps when you're starring in a film by your talented best friend, the already-mentioned Ryoo Seung-Wan. And his talent as a choreographer is top notch. The short film he did, "Timeless", make Kane Kosugi look like the baddest man on the planet (it's on Youtube if you've not seen it).

    I still hold out hope that Tony Jaa will give me something to really get excited about. "Skin Trade" and "SPL2" left me flat. Between "Ong-Bak" and "TYG" we know what he can do. Also, been impressed by Eddie Peng and what he did in "Rise of the Legend". Really some strong stuff there. Great topic.

  • Rage72

    I agree with you on Skin Trade and SPL leaving you flat.

  • Jeremy Odwyer

    Iko Uwais is probably the one for me at the moment.

    Another fighter I'd like to add to the list of honorable mentions is Wu Jing. If might not have the consistency of some of the others mentioned but when he's on top form with great direction he's awesome.

  • Rage72

    Yeah, I totally forgot about Wu Jing!

  • Hanajun Chung

    As much as I'd watch practically any film featuring all the names already mentioned, nothing of recent gets me clicking faster for a trailer, poster, or article than Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian. While the latter is a pure beast at fighting onscreen, Iko's everyman quality and performance makes violence from his hands (and feet!) all the more visceral and engaging.

    Now when it comes to filmmaker or choreographer specifically, that would be a tie between Gareth Evans and Ryoo Seung-wan.

  • Paul M

    Byung-hun Lee deserves a mention, but really this article serves to highlight the need for a charismatic new martial arts action star.

  • One-Eye

    Lee is a terrific physical performer. Just watch him in THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE WEIRD.

  • Hanajun Chung

    While Lee isn't really known for martial arts, he is one of the better actors in SK that added a bit of grace and ease to the fights, exuding confidence and style that made the fights convincing. I'm not entirely sure which film you'd consider he does this the most in, but if I had to pick—probably "A Bittersweet Life."

  • D_user

    Agree, the escape sequence after he gets his finger cut, in The Bittersweet Life is so impossible and would warrant an eye roll because it strongly evokes Oldboy, but Lee invests so much in the fight, physically and emotionally, that we readily go along with the whole fight sequence and heave a sigh of relief as he escapes. Ha. Lee is a very good actor, hands down and has the looks to match.

  • Iko and Yayan!

  • DooK_MD

    Donnie Yen. No one in the past 15 years have come close of being as versatile and challenging as him in both fight choreography and acting. In a current market filled with onscreen fighters that are performing more or less the same, Donnie is one of few who is really making a big mark due to his dynamic skill set, strong presence, and overall uniqueness and understanding of conveying fight scenes in so many different ways beyond the mere violence/brutality aspect (something average viewers are more into) of them, and standing out among the crowd. At age of 53, he's still sharp and consistent and might have about 5-6 years left before he eventually slows down.

    Honorable mention goes to Tony Jaa. While his output in the 2010s haven't been all that great, there's no denying that he was changing the game with Ong Bak presenting martial arts choreography in a totally new light which still stands out today. His problem now is finding the right people to display his talents the way Panna Rittikrai did. SPL 2 brought out the best acting AND some the worst fight scenes from him at the same time.

  • joedit

    Got to second the Max Zhang (aka: Jin Zhang) nod. Stole the show in Ip Man 3. Was great in the The Grandmaster and SPL2. Guy is slick. I would love to see him in more films preferably as a good guy.

    While he's slowing down still probably have to go with Yen as the current king of on screen fighter, but Iko Uwais is coming up and Tony Jaa is still an amazing martial artist ready for a true comeback role.

  • joedit

    This got me thinking about Johnny Nguyen too. Where has he been? He could be in the conversation, but he seems to have fallen off ever since he had a film banned by Vietnam.

    And now I'm reminded of Veronica Ngo and Jeeja Yanin. Both deserve to be in this conversation. Let's not be sexist here.

  • kikuka

    Ha! Just recently there appeared a picture of Tony Jaa and Jeeja Yanin. Yet, my mind shifted to somewhat more of a dancer, yet cute a killer: Summer Glow. I know,I know. But as I saw the question, I just saw her in Serenitny. (This might be one of the reasons, why I´m the worst?)

  • cjohnston

    ,..my hat(s) off to EVERYone associated with the creation, production, acting, script, storyline, plot that is Largo Winch and Largo Winch II (Burma Conspiracy)..

    .as applicable with your query here, - special kudos Need to be hand delivered to Tomer in particular; but also to the director. . ....he OWNED that role. ............and (not that it matters too much), -- but i think Any and All actiony/thrillee films should use these two gems as templates.
    ....besides the likes of (maybe) a Dredd, a Automata, a The Big Bang, a Dead Man Down, (and)/or a Charlie Countryman; --- it doesn't get much more deliriously,.. jaw-droppingly, ...Beautifully, .. .Gorgeously bamf than Winch.
    ~
    - that's not to say there's not other nominees and honorable mentions out there.
    ...there are. ..for sure.
    -
    ...the case might even be made that focus should be paid, for the director.
    but that is definitely a matter of opinion.
    along that line of reasoning i'd put Trance and Enemy in there too; ----- and Snowpiercer, Automata, Returner, and A Lonely Place To Die in there as well in a heartbeat. - ..just cause their so Damnably (apologies) fine films. .....almost in effect one long wonderful set piece.

  • arturo

    Top 5

    Iko Uwais (now)
    Tony Jaa (10 years ago)
    Donnie Yen (depending who directs him)
    Jet Li (12 years ago)
    Jackie Chan (80s & 90s)

    Honorable mention

    Scott Adkins
    Cecep Arif Rahman (The Assassin in the Raid 2)
    Yayan Ruhian
    Marko Zaror
    Jason Statham

  • Guy

    Jet Li 12 years ago? That would be 2004. What happened with Jet Li in 2004? Not Fist of Legend, not Once upon a time in China, not Fong Sai Yuk, not Tai Chi Master... so what?

  • arturo

    ok, 10 years ago, his last great martial arts film was Fearless.

  • Guy

    Oh yeah. I forgot about that one.

  • ToryK

    Respect to Donnie Yen - he would've won this for me 10 years ago. Scott Adkins is amazing in his displays (AMAZING), and Iko is only getting better with every movie. He's something of an amalgam of Jackie and Jet. He's got an everyman quality that makes him relatable and sympathetic, but there's a savagery that was almost never there with Jackie.

    Anywho, I gotta give it to Yayan Ruhian. He's the modern-day Hwang Jang Lee - he might not be your lead, but he's definitely the baddest motherfucker in your movie, and he knows it. The speed, the accuracy - he's not big, but everything he does looks like it hurts on the other end. And he looks oh-so-cool doing it.

  • alscorcho

    ..He's the modern-day Hwang Jang Lee - he might not be your lead, but he's definitely the baddest motherfucker in your movie, and he knows it..

    well put!

  • Daniel Paredes

    Agreed! Yayan Ruhian is one mean badass motherfucker.

  • Alex t

    Every week😜

  • bricriu .

    Does Steven Seagal still make movies?

    /s

  • Alex t

    Donnie Yen! Spl! Ip man, flashpoint

    Iko and adkins are also great.

    Jaa was great, i don t like him
    Anymore

  • Jahsoldier

    Iko Uwais and Scott Adkins. Both have a fantastic on-screen presence combined with perfect fighting forms.

  • Yojimbo

    So many to chose from so here is two Iko Uwais and Michael Jai White.
    Honourable mention the Daredevil stunt fight team.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Michael Jai White is pure excellence. Nice one.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Donnie Yen. I'm not throwing shade at anyone else listed here. They're all great. Yen gets my vote is all. He's mesmerizing.

  • Mangkone

    I only saw him in two movies recently but Max Zhang really steals the show as a bad guy so I'd throw his name in because he deserves recognition.

    I could have said Donnie yen for his realistic choreography and love of mixed martial arts, or Scott adkins for being the most complete fighter in the world as well.
    I think the guys from the Raid movies are really good but it's also because the choreographies were also top notch.
    Tony Jaa as said below also is in the top 5 of all time in my opinion.

  • JohnF

    I would have picked Tony Jaa(used to be a big fan) but I'm not going to do that. A talented stuntman/martial artist that shined under the guidance of Panna Rittikrai. He passed away and Tony Jaa is non factor(Skin Trade=terrible, Furious 7=terrible, SPL2=Decent), which is unfortunate.

    So, my pick is Iko Uwais.

  • thrashtildeath

    I'd make the argument for Tony Jaa, with the caveat that he hasn't often been given the opportunity to demonstrate just how good he actually is. For all its problems, the display he gives in Ong-Bak 2, for example, is breathtaking in its speed, precision, athleticism, fluidity, stuntwork and sheer 'ouch' factor.

  • Daniel Paredes

    Yayan Ruhian, give the man a starring role already!

