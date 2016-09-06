Sundance Coverage Sci-Fi Fantasy Movies Weird Features Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: What's The Best Korean Film You've Ever Seen?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Have Your Say: What's The Best Korean Film You've Ever Seen?
Until this spring, we used to reminisce about the "Korean Wave", that glorious age of cinema which started about twenty years ago (opinions differ), and which had yielded us so many great titles.
When the wave started, one thing which became notable about Korean films was that even the mediocre and bad ones often looked incredibly polished and full of style. A big difference with, say, mediocre and bad Japanese films, of which even the big-budgeted ones tend to look decidedly more lackluster on the visual front.
So for a while we gaped in awe at any Korean output. It didn't last, but while it did it was quite a ride, and for years we lamented such an age was unlikely to return soon...

...Until, as I said, this spring. Because this year, we encounter a kind of Korean Tsunami. The festival hype surrounding Na Hong-jin's fantastic The Wailing turned out to be just the start, as we've had the (legendary) Park Chan-wook's The Handmaiden, Yeon Sang-ho's zombie epic Train to Busan, and now Kim Jee-woon's The Age of Shadows (seen above). All four boast excellent production values, daring plots, and look sumptuous. Fingers crossed we'll get a few more!

Which brings us to the question of the week: what is the best Korean film you've ever seen?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.

More about Have Your Say

  • Haven't seen that many. Pulgasari (1985) perhaps :) https://interesting-online.com...

  • Seth Lim

    all gangster flicks i am afraid - a bittersweet life, inside man, yellow sea, nameless gangster, number 3, man from nowhere, tazza 1 and 2

  • Easy. My Sassy Girl.
    Second, Oldboy.

  • Wjr.

    Train to Busan is one of the best in Asian horror films I've seen in a long time.
    1. I saw the devil
    2. A bittersweet life
    3. oldboy
    4. Brotherhood of war
    5. The berlin file
    are also personal favorites of mine.

  • Seth Lim

    i dont like horror but your 1 and 2 are among my favorites

  • Wjr.

    I don't like to watch much Horror, but Train to Busan is an exception to the rule, it's epic and not over the top gore and things to shock the audience,it's very well made with a touching story of survival between father and daughter.

  • Pasta_Bear

    I don't think I can put these in order. Too hard.
    -A Bittersweet Life
    -Failan
    -Maundy Thursday (has anyone else even seen this?)
    -Tae Guk Gi
    -Someone Special (Jin Jang's best)
    -Oldboy
    -Il Mare
    -Memories of Murder

    This list goes on, but I just can't bear to make such difficult choices.

  • Seth Lim

    i would put bittersweet on top too

  • Frederickmeow

    This Charming Girl

  • memetic

    My Top 10 hasn't changed much in the last couple of years.

    1. Git (Feathers in the Wind)
    2. Oldboy
    3. Bleak Night
    4. Memories of Murder
    5. 3-iron
    6. On Occasion of Remembering the Turning Gate
    7. Host & Guest
    8. Il Mare
    9. Sorum
    10. Asako in Ruby Shoes

  • sng

    In no real order probably my 10 favourite:
    Memories of Murder
    Chaser
    The Host
    A Hard Day
    The Man From Nowhere
    A moment to Remember
    New World
    Ode To my Father
    Masquerade
    Welcome to Dongmakol

  • cjohnston

    so.

    ..GoodBadWeird and Oldboy kick some Serious trousers.......
    ~
    (is it legal if i list a Japanese film here .???) ... .

    (don't kick me out of the forum,.. lol.)

    ............one that FLOORED me (that i've also bounced around a fair amount in these parts) is a little film called Returner.

    Brilliant.

  • Keithist

    The President's Last Bang
    The Chaser
    Crying Fist
    Oldboy
    Memories of Murder
    Bad Guy
    The City of Violence
    The Quiet Family

  • sitenoise

    Myung-se Lee's "M" is the best Korean film I've seen. Jung Sung-il's "Cafe Noir" is the most amazing film experience I've had. I like a lot of the films others have mentioned and they score for execution. "M" and "Cafe Noir" have an added "That was odd. And beautiful."

    test [b]bbcode[/b]

  • Tad Allagash

    A Dirty Carnival is being overlooked… Essentially a Scorsese gangster film set in Korea, Yoo Ha's direction will have you on your toes the entire time… It's like a Korean Layer Cake… Memories of Murder has to be on top though, it's one of the best films in the WORLD, since 2000...

  • Seth Lim

    i like dirty carnival as much as i like a sassy girl, they are entertaining but there are other movie i would rather watch again than those 2

  • D_user

    Agree. How can one exclude this!

  • El Lng

    at least it got some notice around release - the superior (IMO), not dissimilarly themed, Cruel Winter Blues had much less in the west (difficult to access outside of a poor VCD at one pt not helping!

  • Paul M

    The Yellow Sea, Oldboy, The Good, the Bad, the Weird. Anything by Chan-Wook Park. The Taoist Wizard Jeonwoochi is a personal favorite.

  • D_user

    The Taoist Wizard - reminds me, Arahan also can make it for repeat viewings. Its got a crazy hyper active lead that makes it work...

  • Paul M

    Aachi & Ssipak as well.

  • Ard Vijn

    Love AACHI & SSIPAK! I was lucky enough to see it in a cinema too...
    I'm still on the lookout for a decent Blu-ray, one which has English subs and a Korean dub.

  • Todd Harrington

    Best is a hard thing to narrow down for me. The favorite that I watch over and over again (more than the others) is MAN FROM NOWHERE.

  • Seth Lim

    i keep watching the knife fights over and over again, not the entire movie

  • smellytongues

    Top Ten...

    Nowhere To Hide
    The Isle
    J.S.A.
    Barking Dogs Never Bite
    My Sassy Girl
    Oasis
    Resurrection of the Little Match Girl
    Too Young To Die
    Save The Green Planet
    The Wailing

  • Seth Lim

    the isle is sick, i dont need to watch it again, i still get recurring wet dreams about it

  • D_user

    Barking Dogs Never Bite, Save The Green Planet, Nowhere To Hide - Yes to these.

  • Ard Vijn

    Dammit, that reminds me that I still need to check out RESURRECTION OF THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL!

  • wabalicious

    I Saw the Devil and The Man From Nowhere for me, both absolute masterclasses in thriller-making. It's not often i'm completely blown away by a film and go out of my way to make sure as many people as possible see it as possible, but i did with these.

  • arturo

    Top 10
    1: Brotherhood
    2: I Saw The Devil
    3: Old Boy
    4: A Bitter Sweet Life
    5: The Man From Nowhere
    6: 71 Into The Fire
    7: The Good The Bad And The Weird
    8: The Host
    9: My Way
    10: Hope

  • wabalicious

    Great list, i loved Brotherhood too.

  • El Lng

    Secret Sunshine remains my favourite Korean film, with another Lee, Peppermint Candy, in my all time top 100. The other two on that list are Sympathy for Mr Vengeance and Spring, Summer, etc. I've been working on a top 100 but it's difficult - Korean DVDs are the biggest non-English language grouping in my collection.

    TV - probably Tree with Deep Roots. And I'm very fond of Harvest Villa and White Christmas.

  • Phillip Escott

    Memories of Murder. You can end the poll now :)

  • FDB

    Yes, hands down, Memories of Murder tops the list. Nothing else has ever quite so perfectly captured, in one siting, the tone, pace, performances, sense of humor, strangely-empathetic-yet-unerringly-despicable characters, and hyper violence of the kind that only Korean cinema offers.

  • D_user

    The best for me are those have have a great repeat value. I go back to these films once in a while and they never cease to be the same:

    Memories of Murder - Reveals new aspects each time I visit it.
    My Sassy Girl - 'The' Rom Com / Drama movie of contemporary times. Nothing comes even close.
    The Host. - For its thrills, for its satire
    The Good The Bad The Weird / The Thieves / Assassination / The Berlin File - Action, like it should be done.
    The Quiet Family - How can I miss this on this list!
    Singles and Hellcats - Definitely.
    Classic- Pretty Please.
    Crush and Blush - Yes.
    Over My Dead Body - What a premise and this film does deliver it how!
    Chaser - Ok, for some of the scenes that make me go, 'What. The'
    Wanee and Junah. - The mix of animation and live action. The editing..

    Am missing others but these are on , for now :)

  • Pasta_Bear

    I'm delighted that you included Crush and Blush.

  • sitenoise

    Singles and Hellcats - Crush and Blush - Wanee and Junah. Bold choices. I've never seen those on a list that wasn't mine.

  • D_user

    Bold!? :). These are good films , aren't they. Films like these make me want more of Korean films, Asian films.

  • sitenoise

    By bold I meant not MoM, Oldboy, etc that everybody else lists. Also, they are kind of chick flicks. I love them. I think the Hellcats director is a hidden gem of k-cinema.

  • D_user

    Oh, I meant for these 'chick flicks' / melos as well. True @ the director of HC. I keep track of his work ever since Singles. Venus Talk and Love-On-Air are not perceptive as his usual. Hellcats, Kim Min Hee's and the daughter's tracks are wonderful and funny!!

  • sitenoise

    I thought Venus Talk was excellent. LoveonAir not so much. The director's "Loveaholic" is also very good. Available on Amazon with English subs.

  • D_user

    I want to see Loveholic, but it doesn't have Eng subs, does it?

  • Syam Mohan

    Memories if murder followed by sassy girl followed by Moss followed by Montage followed by Welcome to Dongmakol..

  • One-Eye

    Man, that's like going to the Louvre and being told to pick your favourite painting.

    The first Korean film I saw that really floored me, and remains in my top ten this day, is A TALE OF TWO SISTERS. So in a pinch I would have to say that one.

  • rustdog

    Mother and The Chaser. Shout out to Old Boy for getting me hooked.

  • Brent McKnight

    Tough one. Old boy, The Host, and I Saw the Devil are all close, but I love, love, love A Bittersweet Life.

  • Giles Linnear

    Tough choice for me too (although I've been far more impressed by the TV dramas). I do have a huge amount of affection for Arahan...at least, it's the one that gets replayed the most here.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Man. That's like making me pick a favorite child. Many people have already chimed in with films I consider Tier One Korean cinema. Ki-duk Kim is my favorite Korean director.

    3-Iron will likely always remain the most favored for me, but Samaritan Girl and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance are right there. The Man From Nowhere is on regular rotation here at House Manatee as is The Host (What happened to that sequel?). J.S.A. is amazing as is A Tale of Two Sisters. Guns & Talks is a lot of fun. Etc. etc. etc.

    I can't play this game. I'm listing too many films.

  • Andreas F

    Bleak Night, Sunny and Once Upon a Time in High School.

  • the hong Kong cavaliers

    Crying fist follow closely by old boy

  • Kurt

    Also, this goes unremarked in mainstream and genre circles, but the full filmography of Hong Sang-Soo is exceptional. While a lot of his films are similar (Filmmaker main character, lots of drinking, talking and awkward sexual fall-out), he is experimental (often even high-concept) in each new way he approaches these things. He makes a film a year, and each one is mandatory viewing for me. He doesn't have the high gloss, polish, or pop-sensibility of his more mainstream contemporaries, but taken as a whole, his career is very compelling.

  • Kurt

    Memories of Murder. Closely followed by 3-Iron.

  • My Damn Croissants

    Coincidentally I marathoned bout half a dozen Korean films over the long weekend, finally watching MoM and introducing myself to Kim Ki-duk (watched The Isle and Time). Oldboy will always be a personal favorite, but damn it's pretty hard to deny MoM the top spot. Honestly I can't think of a single crime procedural, of any age or country, that could top it.

  • Kurt

    David Fincher's Zodiac would be the only one, but this one came first.

  • Kurt

    I'd but them at equal footing. Both are complex procedural which are scratching at so many other things in their respective societies, times and places. I'd put them equal. That being said MoM is my favourite Korean film, Zodiac not at the top (but it is up there) for my favourite American film.

  • FDB

    Really? Why Zodiac, would you say? It's very well done, but I still found it mostly forgettable after the fact - a one-note version of the kind of character-driven thriller MoM is, at best.

  • My Damn Croissants

    I guess those two are pretty similar, aren't they? I'm a little foggy on Zodiac, I remember watching it on my computer at something like 1am a few years back.

    Out of curiosity, do you prefer it to MoM, or just consider them equal?

  • Kurt

    Great Video Essay on MoM: https://vimeo.com/176456595

  • Zartek

    Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.

  • David Smith

    Old Boy natch

  • André Salgueiro

    Memories of Murder

  • Christopher Brown

    The Host just inches in front of Memories of Murder.

  • obijuanmartinez

    In no particular order: The Admiral (Roaring Currents), 2009: Lost Memories, The Host, Musa: The Warrior

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.