Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Vietnamese Fairy Tale Gets A Glossy Adaptation With TẤM CÁM: CHUYỆN CHƯA KỂ

Best known around these parts for her key roles in Vietnamese action films The Rebel and Clash - both opposite screen fighter Johnny Tri Nguyen - singer, model and actress Veronica Ngo (Ngo Thanh Van) is adding 'director' to her already impressive resume with a big screen adaptation of a classic Vietnamese fairy tale with Tam Cam: Chuyen Chua Ke.

A classic Vietnamese tale with some obvious similarities to the Cinderella story, Ngo seems to be giving the story a bit of the Huntsman treatment with a glossy action-fantasy approach to a previously 'untold' part of the tale featuring large scale battles and some sort of angry, spindly legged cat creature. It's remarkably ambitious stuff for any director in Vietnam - well above the normal production scale there - never mind a first timer and the visuals appear quite strong.

A new trailer for the film has just arrived, with English subtitles included, so take a look below!

actionFantasyngo thanh vantam camtrailerVeronica NgovietnamIsaacJunNinh Duong Lan NgocDrama
