Trailer For Norwegian Sci-Fi DAWN (MORGENRODE) Follows Two Men In Blankets And Rags





The Bergen International Film Festival, where the film premiered on September 30, stated: "Anders Elsrud Hultgreen has made what can only be described as the most artistically ambitious Norwegian sci-fi film ever."





One can read that a few ways. That the film is very slow-paced, perfect for art house cinemas. Or, that the film will try your patience as it explores abstract themes of faith, devotion, and martyrdom. I'm leaning toward the later. At times, the film was so dark, that it was hard to discern shapes and what was really going on. However, since most of the 110-minute film was about two men walking around -- Valhalla Rising this isn't -- in a rocky desert with little dialogue or action, I'm nearly certain that they were wandering... again.





Dawn feels like a student film, albeit one that premiered at a public film festival. If you love staring into the ether of a promise that may never come, this one's for you -- the trailer is below.

Somewhere in Norway, a first-time feature filmmaker picked up a camera to shoot, edit, and direct two men in blankets and rags as they stumble across a barren landscape.