Official Poster: Zoe and the Astronaut

Sahara Road release the Official Theatrical Poster for upcoming Science Fiction Drama: Zoe and the Astronaut.

The film stars Kirsten Foster as the titular character, Zoe, who has suffered with Leukemia her whole life.

When her condition worsens, she's given months to live. One day, a Young Astronaut crash lands near her home.

Zoe spends her last days showing the Astronaut the wonders of Planet Earth.

The film is directed by Eke Chukwu and also stars: Ian Reddington, Lisa Moorish, Lara Heller, Rob Oldfield and Max Scully.