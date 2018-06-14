London Indian FF Coverage Festival Features Trailers All News Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Official Poster: Zoe and the Astronaut

Eke Chukwu
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Official Poster: Zoe and the Astronaut

Sahara Road release the Official Theatrical Poster for upcoming Science Fiction Drama: Zoe and the Astronaut.

The film stars Kirsten Foster as the titular character, Zoe, who has suffered with Leukemia her whole life.

When her condition worsens, she's given months to live. One day, a Young Astronaut crash lands near her home.

Zoe spends her last days showing the Astronaut the wonders of Planet Earth.

The film is directed by Eke Chukwu and also stars: Ian Reddington, Lisa Moorish, Lara Heller, Rob Oldfield and Max Scully.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
britishdramaeke chukwuian reddingtonkirsten fosterlara hellerlisa moorishlondonmax scullyrob oldfieldromancesahara roadsci fizoe and the astronaut
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.