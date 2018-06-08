Blu-ray Review: NIGHT OF THE LEPUS is Best for Little Bunnies

Stuart Whitman (Eaten Alive) and Janet Leigh (Psycho) star as a scientist couple studying insects in Arizona. It turns out that there's an infestation of wild rabbits wrecking havoc on everything, and they're asked to help. They figure out a hormonal solution, but not before their daughter mixes up one of the test bunnies with a control bunny because she likes it and doesn't want it hurt. Because these scientists happen to be essentially neglectful parents, we have Night of the Lepus on our hands.

That's to say, all hell breaks loose, and a marauding team of enormous, hungry rabbits messes up the town a billion times worse than before. Good job, science! But seriously, Night of the Lepus is a '70s throwback to the Atomic Age era of B-movies with its own flavor, the craze of nature-gone-amok films popular in that decade. (Also see films like Frogs, Empire of the Ants, and Piranha.)

DeForest Kelley (Star Trek) and Rory Calhoun (Motel Hell) are also top-notch talent here, and they also run around fighting enormous bunnies in Night of the Lepus, because hey, paycheck. The film can be amusing at times, but I would imagine that unless you're a child, under the influence of certain substances, or are feeling nostalgic, Night of the Lepus is not going to be for you. I imagine the film could also be amusing to have on in the background of parties.

The film sounds fine, perfectly servicable, and the picture is okay; however there are instances where the image is more grainy than what one would expect from a 2K scan, but hey, it's Night of the Lepus. The commentaries by author/film critic Lee Gambin and pop culture historian Russell Dyball are chocked so full of information that you may marvel on how they can possibly know all that they do (or retain it all, really), plus some. Hat's off to them.

Bonus Features

NEW 2K Scan From The Original Film Elements

NEW Audio Commentary By Author Lee Gambin (Massacred By Mother Nature: Exploring The Natural Horror Film)

NEW Audio Commentary By Pop Culture Historian Russell Dyball

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Radio Spot

Still Gallery

