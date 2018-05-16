You May Want To Leave The House BEFORE THE DEVIL ARRIVES

Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto burst on to the international scene as one half of directing duo The Mo Brothers with delirious horror picture Macabre back in 2009. And while he's playing in the action space over recent years Tjahjanto is very much back to horror with upcoming effort Before The Devil Arrives (Sebelum Iblis Menjemput).

Alfie, a troubled young woman reluctantly reunites with her estranged father. Discovering that her coma-induced father has been hit by an unexplained disease, she herself starts to experience supernatural occurences. Alfie and her step siblings then venture into her father's abandoned villa; a place that might hold the answer to what has happened. Soon, they discover something terrifying, unwittingly unleashing a malevolent spirit that will send them into the edge of mayhem and despair.

Judging from that book above - why, yes, that IS a book of spells that she discovers - you can guess that there's more than a touch of the ol' black magic at play here and with a summer release in the cards a first teaser has arrived to whet the appetite. Oh, yeah. Macabre fans will be pleased.