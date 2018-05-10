Win An ISLAND ZERO Poster Signed By Director Josh Gerritson & Writer Tess Gerritsen

Are you ready to win some cool swag?!

Screen Anarchy has teamed up with the folks at upcoming indie horror Island Zero to offer a trio of signed posters for the film, which lands on VOD next Tuesday, May 15th. Island Zero is a brand new horror film written by Tess Gerritsen of Rizzoli & Isles fame, and directed by her son, Josh Gerritsen, making his feature debut.

Here's a taste of the film from the press release:

Inhabitants of a fishing island off the coast of Maine find themselves mysteriously cut off from the outside world after the ferry suddenly stops coming. All the phones have gone dead and every boat sent to the mainland fails to return. When dead bodies turn up along the water's edge, the hardy band of survivors must find out who, or what, is killing them.

If you want one of these three posters, signed by both Tess and Josh Gerritsen, all we need is for you to send an email to josh [at] screenanarchy [dot] com with your favorite "island" horror movie. Be sure to put "Island Zero Giveaway" in the subject line.

We'll pick three winners at random next Tuesday morning, May 15th, when Island Zero drops on VOD. Good luck!