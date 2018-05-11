Vicky Kadian and Neeraj Pandey together again for ‘Crack’

Neeraj Pandey directed drama movie ‘Crack’ which starring Vicky Kadian and Akshay Kumar in lead role. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Elli Avrram, Rahul Dev, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Rahul Verma Rajput and Bijay Thakur in prominant role. Neeraj Pandey who made his directoral debut in A Wednesday, which was largely praised by audiences as well as critics and which later became a recipient of many accolades. His second film was ‘The Racer’ in 2017, which was followed by 'Junglee’ in 2018, the latter of which received critical acclaim and became a huge commercial success. He served as a producer in ‘Rustom’ in 2016. Neeraj returned to directing in 2017 helming the biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ based on renowned Indian cricketer M.S.Dhoni which fared well critically and commercially. Besides being a filmmaker, Pandey is also a writer and has written a novel names Ghalib Danger in 2013. This is third time, Neeraj Pandey and Vicky Kadian and Akshay Kumar will come again.–CINEWS