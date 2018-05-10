Nicolas Cage to Star in Sono Sion's PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND

Prisoners of the Ghostland might just be the end all and be all of great film ideas. Whatever the next great film idea you think you have is, you might as well table it becausemight just be the end all and be all of great film ideas. Deadline is reporting that Nicolas Cage, the cultiest of cult actors, and Sono Sion, the cultiest of cult directors, will join forces in the fight against evil in the Japanese director's English language debut. What does happen when an actor who has starred in some of the biggest cult films gets together with a director responsible for his share of notorious cult titles? We will just have to wait.

Ghostland, penned by Aaron Hendry and Safai, centers on notorious criminal Hero (Cage) who is sent to rescue an abducted girl who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. They must break the evil curse that binds them and escape the mysterious revenants that rule the Ghostland, an East-meets-West vortex of beauty and violence.

Untitled Entertainment’s Laura Rister, Eleven Arts’ Ko Mori, Reza Sixo Safai of Black Light District Entertainment and XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin are producing. XYZ Films are also repping worldwide rights in the Marche du Film at Cannes this week. Which leads us to the following.

Screen Anarchy founder and editor Todd Brown is part of the XYZ Films team and is so busy repping Prisoners of The Ghostland at Cannes this week he was too busy to let us know this was happening. We had to find it ourselves and make up our own words about this new film.