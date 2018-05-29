Listen Up! SHOCKING DARK Star Geretta Geretta Has Something To Say!

This Tuesday, our fine friends at Severin Films are releasing a trio of Rosella Drudi/Claudio Fragasso penned classics of late '80s Italian horror (Zombie 3: The Birds, Zombie 4: After Dead, and Shocking Dark). Perhaps the most impressive and crazy entertaining of the trio is Burno Mattei's Shocking Dark, a blatant Aliens ripoff set in the near future in a Venice choked by pollution.

In the film, a team called the Mega Force is deployed to neutralize an unknown threat beneath the streets of Venice, only to find themselves as prey for some slimy rubber frog alien creatures. Leading the commando force is Koster, played by '80s Italian cinema icon Geretta Geretta (Demons).

To celebrate the release of the film on Blu-ray, Severin have recreated a classic video store sales ad from Terminator 2's Robert Patrick. Why T2? Well, when Shocking Dark was completed in 1989, Italian producers put it into theaters as Terminator 2 in order to capitalize on the success of James Cameron's The Terminator, a film that - at the time - didn't have a sequel.

Those crazy Italians! Here's a little background on the ad from Severin Films: