HANG UP! Teaser: Some Conversations are Private

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
From Canada's Fatal Pictures and the filmmakers that brought us the award winning time travel short, Remote, and The Last Halloween, comes a new nightmare called Hang Up!.

Hang Up! has a simple yet intriguing premise: An accidental butt dial gives a curious husband an unexpected glimpse into the mind of his loving wife.

It was written and directed by Richard Powell and stars Robert Nolan, Astrida Auza and Jane Pokou.

Check out the first teaser below:

