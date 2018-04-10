While waiting.. "YOUR FLESH, YOUR CURSE" to be released in a very limited edition DVD/Blu-Ray box for the true collector, only 100 copies in existance..

Written and directed by Kasper Juhl while produced by Kasper Juhl and Anders Norddal Jendresen. Starring Marie-Louise Damgaard as Juliet White along with Rose Milling, Bill Hutchens, Kim Sønderholm, Paw Terndrup and many more.



After being brutally murdered, the troubled girl Juliet White ends up in a limbo, where a spiritual guide forces her soul to re-live repressed memories. A beautiful, yet highly disturbing, tale of madness, violence, sex, torture, life and death.