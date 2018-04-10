Fantasia Coverage Fantasy Movies All Videos Hollywood Videos Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

"YOUR FLESH, YOUR CURSE" to be released in a very limited edition DVD/Blu-Ray Box

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
"YOUR FLESH, YOUR CURSE" to be released in a very limited edition DVD/Blu-Ray Box
While waiting.. "YOUR FLESH, YOUR CURSE" to be released in a very limited edition DVD/Blu-Ray box for the true collector, only 100 copies in existance..
 
Written and directed by Kasper Juhl while produced by Kasper Juhl and Anders Norddal Jendresen. Starring Marie-Louise Damgaard as Juliet White along with Rose Milling, Bill Hutchens, Kim Sønderholm, Paw Terndrup and many more.
 
After being brutally murdered, the troubled girl Juliet White ends up in a limbo, where a spiritual guide forces her soul to re-live repressed memories. A beautiful, yet highly disturbing, tale of madness, violence, sex, torture, life and death.

DESCRIPTION
RELEASE DATE: MAY 7, 2018

Your Flesh, Your Curse 
Blu-ray + DVD 
Limited to 100

Signed by director Kasper Juhl.

Language: English 
Subtitles: English + Danish 
Sound DVD: Stereo 
Sound BD: Stereo + 5.1 Surround

Special Features: 
But Film Festival Tour 2018 
A Conversation With Cast & Crew 
Dare Divas (2018) - Short Film 
Insekt (2014) - Short Film 
Behind the Scenes Still Gallery 
Teaser Trailer

 
For more information, please refer to Hellbound Productions store

IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5125562/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/yourfleshyourcurse
 
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.