Frontières@Cannes Announces Sixteen Projects Vying For Production Partnerships

Cannes is around the corner and that means that our friends at Frontières are gearing up for another joint venture with the famed festival.
Returning after a successful debut year in 2017 Frontières returns with 16 genre projects looking for partnerships. Each project is at various stages of production, be it as a proof of concept, all the way to completion and looking for a little push into sales and distribution.
Six projects will paticipate in The Frontières Buyers Showcase, showing footage to potential buyers, sales agents and festival programmers. Three of the films are from Canada, including Jovanka Vuckovic's (XX) Riot Girls which recently locked down the final cut.
The remaining ten projects have all recently completed teaser trailers which will be shown at the Frontières Proof of Concept Presentation. This is where the rubber hits the road as the teasers will be shown to prospective partners. The ten projects recently participated in the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam. In the mix includes projects from Can Evrenol (Baskin and Housewife), Casey Walker (The Void and A Little Bit Zombie), and Thomas Robert Lee (Empyrean).
Somehting new this year is the addition of Avanpost Digital Cube Post-Production Award. One of the projects from the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum is going to win a post-producton services package worth $150,000 from Romanian company Digital Cube.
We are keeping our fingers crossed that some of these projects will find their way to the Frontières Co-Production Market at Fantasia in July so we can report back to you on what they share with us.
FRONTIÈRES ANNOUNCES 16 GENRE PROJECTS SELECTED FOR PLATFORM IN CANNES & NEW POST-PRODUCTION AWARD
After a highly successful inaugural edition last year, the Frontières Platform in Cannes will return for a second year to the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes. This genre-focused section of industry programming & networking events will present 16 projects to the industry from May 12-13. A co-presentation between the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, the Frontières Platform activities will include the Proof of Concept Presentation for projects in the advanced financing stages, and the Buyers Showcase for films in post-production or recently completed.
The Frontières Buyers Showcase (Sunday May 13 at 4pm in Palais K) will feature 6 films, with producers screening footage for potential buyers, sales agents and festival programmers. Marché du Film participants will have a first look at the latest from Denis Côté (BESTIAIRE, VIC + FLO SAW A BEAR), Jovanka Vuckovic (XX) and Antonio Tublen (LFO), among others.
After workshopping their proof of concept videos at the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam this past February, 10 projects will present their completed teaser trailers to prospective partners at the Frontières Proof of Concept Presentation (Saturday May 12 at 10am in Palais K). Among the selected projects are new works from teams behind FREE FIRE, CRUMBS, BASKIN, REPLACE, THE LODGERS and the upcoming ANIMAS.
Also, Frontières is pleased to announce the creation of the Avanpost Digital Cube Post-Production Award. One of the projects from this year’s Finance & Packaging Forum will receive an award of $150,000 of in kind post-production services from the Romanian company Digital Cube.
"We are thrilled to support films in elevated genres, in partnership with Frontieres, through the Avanpost Digital Cube Award, by facilitating access to cutting edge post production services for art house films. We are excited to work with up & coming young directors and producers and promote European and North American films at the Marché du Film in Cannes, a first for a Romanian film production company." - Cristian Nicolescu, CEO Digital Cube
This year’s selection includes a diverse range of countries represented, including Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and for the first time at Frontières, a South American project from Chile.
“We’re thrilled to continue our very successful partnership with the Marché du Film,” says Lindsay Peters, Frontières Executive Director. “Last year’s presentations were filled to capacity, and with successes like LES AFFAMÉS, RADIUS and the upcoming THE DARK and ANIMAS coming out of last year’s Platform, we can’t wait to unveil this year’s excellent selections to the industry in Cannes.”
Julie Bergeron, Head of Industry Programs at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes adds: “We are excited to bring to Cannes these 16 genre film projects which have been supported at various stages of their development by the Frontières Platform. Many of them are already bridging Europe with the Americas and we hope that their presentation at the Marché will give them new opportunities for a worldwide distribution.”
Jérôme Paillard, Executive Director of the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes adds: "I’m glad to have our new partner CinemaChile on board this year. We are very fortunate that they are bringing a project created by promising talents from a vibrant Chilean cinema."
Frontières is co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. The Frontières Platform in Cannes is made possible thanks to the support of Wallimage, Cinema Chile and Telefilm Canada.
Frontières Platform in Cannes: Complete List of Projects
BUYERS SHOWCASE
G. PATRICK CONDON’S INCREDIBLE VIOLENCE (Canada)
Director: Patrick Condon
Producers: Patrick Condon, Ian Vatcher, Walter Lawlor (The Hunting Party)
GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY (RÉPERTOIRE DES VILLES DISPARUES) (Canada)
Director: Denis Côté
Producer: Ziad Touma (Couzin Films)
HOUSE OF SWEAT AND TEARS (CASA DE SUDOR Y LÀGRIMAS) (Spain)
Director: Sonia Escolano
Producers: Sonia Escolano, Francisco Javier González (Sudo y lágrimas Films)
Sales Agent: TriCoast Worldwide
LADYWORLD (USA)
Director: Amanda Kramer
Producers: Thomas Burke & Leal Naim (Love and Death Productions), Jamie Dolan, Amanda Kramer & Jesy Odio (Looks Alone)
RIOT GIRLS (Canada)
Director: Jovanka Vuckovic
Producer: Laurent Grant (Clique Pictures)
Sales Agent: Alliance Media Partners (Worldwide), XYZ Films (USA)
ZOO (Denmark/Sweden)
Director: Antonio Tublen
Producer: Alexander Brondsted (PingPong Film)
Sales Agent: Seville International
PROOF OF CONCEPT PRESENTATION
THE BALLAD OF AUDREY EARNSHAW (Canada/Ireland)
Director/Writer: Thomas Robert Lee
Producers: Gianna Isabella (Gate 67), Thomas Robert Lee, Marie-Claude Poulin (Executive Producer, MCP Productions), Patrick Ewald (Executive Producer, Epic Pictures)
CENSOR (UK)
Director: Prano Bailey-Bond
Writers: Prano Bailey-Bond & Anthony Fletcher
Producer: Helen Jones (Silver Salt Films), Kim Newman
GIRL WITHOUT A MOUTH (Turkey)
Director/Writer: Can Evrenol
Producer: MO Film - Müge Büyüktalaş
JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY (Spain/Estonia/Ethiopia)
Director/Writer: Miguel Llansó
Producers: Sergio Uguet de Resayre (Lanzadera Films), Alasti Kino
THE MONSTER WITHIN (Chile/Denmark)
Director: Rodrigo Susarte
Writer: Valeria Hofmann
Producers: Florencia Larrea & Gregorio González (Forastero), Lene Borglum (Space Rocket Nation)
THE PAPER TIGERS (USA)
Director/Writer: Tran Quoc Bao
Producers: Michael Velasquez, Al'n Duong, Yuji Okumoto, Dan Gildark (Beimo Films LLC)
REUNION (USA/Germany)
Director: Norbert Keil
Writers: Richard Stanley & Norbert Keil
Producers: Gudrun Giddings (G4C Innovation), Sam Sarkar, Daisy Hamilton, Norbert Keil (Wunderbar Film)
TIN & TINA (TIN Y TINA) (Spain)
Director/Writer: Rubin Stein
Producer: Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo (La Claqueta PC)
WHITAKER (Canada/UK)
Director: Casey Walker
Writers: David Suridge & George Perry
Producers: Andy Starke, Pete Tombs, Ben Wheatley (Executive Producer) (Rook Films), Casey Walker (Cave Painting Pictures), Jonathan Bronfman (JoBro Productions)
THE WINTER LAKE (Ireland)
Director: Phil Sheerin
Writer: David Turpin
Producers: Julianne Forde, Ruth Treacy (Tailored Films), Patrick Ewald (Executive Producer, Epic Pictures Group)