Frontières@Cannes Announces Sixteen Projects Vying For Production Partnerships

Cannes is around the corner and that means that our friends at Frontières are gearing up for another joint venture with the famed festival.

Returning after a successful debut year in 2017 Frontières returns with 16 genre projects looking for partnerships. Each project is at various stages of production, be it as a proof of concept, all the way to completion and looking for a little push into sales and distribution.

Six projects will paticipate in The Frontières Buyers Showcase, showing footage to potential buyers, sales agents and festival programmers. Three of the films are from Canada, including Jovanka Vuckovic's (XX) Riot Girls which recently locked down the final cut.

The remaining ten projects have all recently completed teaser trailers which will be shown at the Frontières Proof of Concept Presentation. This is where the rubber hits the road as the teasers will be shown to prospective partners. The ten projects recently participated in the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam. In the mix includes projects from Can Evrenol (Baskin and Housewife), Casey Walker (The Void and A Little Bit Zombie), and Thomas Robert Lee (Empyrean).

Somehting new this year is the addition of Avanpost Digital Cube Post-Production Award. One of the projects from the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum is going to win a post-producton services package worth $150,000 from Romanian company Digital Cube.

We are keeping our fingers crossed that some of these projects will find their way to the Frontières Co-Production Market at Fantasia in July so we can report back to you on what they share with us.