WELCOME TO CURIOSITY Teaser Trailer!

Check out the Teaser Trailer for upcoming crime thriller Welcome to Curiosity set for release in May.

Welcome to Curiosity is the second feature from British director Ben Pickering and is the world’s first film to have raised its entire production budget through equity crowdfunding.

A heist followed by betrayal, a serial killer on the loose, a lunatic out of the asylum, a girl stepping out with a very bad man and a salesman with a vivid imagination: five people whose lives are interconnected without them knowing it but all sharing one thing in common: curiosity kills...

Welcome to Curiosity is Directed by Ben Pickering and stars: Amrita Acharia, Jack Ashton, Richard Blackwood, Kacey Clarke, Cristian Solimeno, Lili Bordan, Stephen Marcus and Eke Chukwu

