SXSW Coverage Action Movies Hollywood News Festival News Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

WELCOME TO CURIOSITY Teaser Trailer!

Eke Chukwu
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
WELCOME TO CURIOSITY Teaser Trailer!

Check out the Teaser Trailer for upcoming crime thriller Welcome to Curiosity set for release in May.

Welcome to Curiosity is the second feature from British director Ben Pickering and is the world’s first film to have raised its entire production budget through equity crowdfunding.

A heist followed by betrayal, a serial killer on the loose, a lunatic out of the asylum, a girl stepping out with a very bad man and a salesman with a vivid imagination: five people whose lives are interconnected without them knowing it but all sharing one thing in common: curiosity kills...

Welcome to Curiosity is Directed by Ben Pickering and stars: Amrita Acharia, Jack Ashton, Richard Blackwood, Kacey Clarke, Cristian Solimeno, Lili Bordan, Stephen Marcus and Eke Chukwu

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biOi052PFjA
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Amrita AchariaBen PickeringCristian SolimenoDarren RipleyEke ChukwuIndependentJack AshtonKacey ClarkeLili BordanRichard BlackwoodStephen MarcusThrillerUnited Kingdom
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.