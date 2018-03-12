VAMPIR: Watch Anya Beyersdorf's Fantastic Short Film Now

Australia's Anya Beyersdorf is a talent that we've been keeping a close eye on for some time in these pages. Her short film work has been acclaimed around the world and while she's got a few feature script projects in the works right now it's one of her shorts that brings Beyersdorf back into our pages.

It was all the way back in 2015 when we first wrote about her short film Vampir, sharing the teaser for the film at the time. Well, following a lengthy festival run that film is now online in its entirety and we are pleased to share it with you here.

When a strange loner comes in to town, a bloody encounter with the local youth will reveal the true nature of what it means to be human.

Watch the full short below!