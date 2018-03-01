SXSW Coverage Comedies All News Musicals Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

SXSW 2018 Trailer: In ALL SQUARE, The Kids Are Good Bets

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
SXSW 2018 Trailer: In ALL SQUARE, The Kids Are Good Bets

Michael Kelly is most familiar (to me) from his time spent as an ice-cold political operative on Netflix's House of Cards. Sure, he was a diabolical character, but what stood out to me was the suggestion that, somewhere, far beneath the ice water running through his veins, a warm heart -- that had been beaten into submission -- was slowly beating.

Kelly, of course, is capable of far more than one type of character, and in the upcoming All Square, he stars as a likable bookie who has seen better days. John Hyams (of Universal Soldier: Regeneration fame!) directed. Here's the synopsis:

John Zbikowski (Michael Kelly) is a small town bookie having a hard time collecting on outstanding debts. After a one night stand with an ex-girlfriend (Pamela Adlon), John strikes up an unlikely friendship with her 12-year old son, Brian (Jesse Ray Sheps), and develops a plan to recoup the money owed to him by taking bets on Brian's Youth League Baseball games.

The film, which will soon enjoy its world premiere at SXSW, also stars Josh Lucas, Tom Everett Scott, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Harris Yulin and Yeardley Smith.

All Square was produced by up and coming production house Mill House Motion Pictures, who will also be at SXSW looking for new projects. Watch the first trailer below.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Jesse Ray ShepsJohn HyamsJosh LucasMichael Kelly

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.