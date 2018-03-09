"Safety Not Guaranteed" producer releases new VR horror experience

Electric Dream Factory, a new XR content studio and production company formed by feature film producer Lacey Leavitt and VFX artist Joe Jacobs, is excited to announce the premiere of their first VR short: Arcadia Flats.

This cinematic 360 experience will be available exclusively on Jaunt's streaming platform. Founded in 2013, Jaunt is the global partner of choice for producing and distributing immersive content. With over 300 films on their platform, Jaunt has the largest library of immersive and 360 experiences across all platforms including native iOS and Android mobile apps and scaled VR, AR, and MR platforms.



Arcadia Flats follows Alice (Jessica Martin) as she attempts to outrun supernatural forces. Ivan (Evan Mosher) comes across her car on a dark, deserted road. Will either of them survive the night?

In other company news, EDF's first feature film, Sadie, directed by Megan Griffiths, is making its world premiere at SXSW March 10! While her father is away serving in the military, Sadie battles to preserve his place on the home front when her mother takes an interest in the newest resident at the Shady Plains Trailer Park. Starring Sophia Mitri-Schloss (Lane 1974), Melanie Lynskey (HBO's Togetherness), John Gallagher, Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), and Tony Hale (Veep).

Electric Dream Factory is a Seattle-based content studio that creates film, TV, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality experiences. Formed by feature film producer Lacey Leavitt and VFX artist Joe Jacobs, EDF helps a diverse set of filmmakers and artists merge creativity with the latest technology in order to deliver powerful stories to the world.