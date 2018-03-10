Joe Carnahan's Producer made his feature debut, The Devil Takes A Holiday- Now on Amazon Prime! An interview w Leon Corcos...

Leon Corcos, though far from a household name, is a frequent Producer and collaborater with Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Stretch) and most recently Exec Produced Garry Marshall's star studded, swan song Mother's Day. Leon produced Carnahan's debut feature Blood, Guts, Bullets, & Octane, BMW Films Ticker- starring Clive Owen and Don Cheadle, and Stretch starring Patrick Wilson, Ed Helms, and Chris Pine...

But, Corcos got his start in the solidly Indie genre of comedic horror a la his first feature, The Devil Takes A Holiday. After cutting his teeth on commercials and political spots in Sacramento, Leon took the plunge on his first feature in 1996 ( which garnered a feature piece in Film Threat magazine) and starred John Carpenter staple Victor Wong, character actors Robert Miranda, and Seth Green. The Devil Takes A Holiday is now finally available on Amazon Prime https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MV6UT84/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_MtkJAbM8SG4MT and here's a link to a blog post promoting that digital release with fellow compatriot and filmmaker Joseph F. Alexandre. The two cut it up and shed some light on the evolution of the 'Indie' film scene the past few decades Leon's been making films.



http://thenightstalkintippytoe.blogspot.com/2017/10/the-devil-takes-holiday-meets.html