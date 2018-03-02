HACKED: Techno-Thriller Available on VOD And DVD Next Tuesday

James B. Cox's feature film debut Hacked has been picked up for North American distribution. Young production outfit SP Releasing will upload Cox's 2016 film onto VOD and DVD next Tuesday, March 6th.

...SP Releasing has acquired the North American rights to HACKED. Set for a March 6th release on VOD and DVD, the film stars Molly Burnett, Blake Robbins, and Adam Shapiro with Andy Allo, Amy Aquino, and Brian Patrick Wade in supporting roles. The award-winning indie HACKED centers on a young programmer who joins forces with a group of renegade hackers to stop an artificial intelligence from reaching the outside world.

Burnett is playing the leader of the Anonymous-like hacker thieves who infiltrate the building, intent on stealing a tech company’s most advanced artificial intelligence. Burnett made her debut in the longest-running daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives as the heroine, Melanie Jonas. She is now known for her role as Kelly Anne Van Awken on Queen of the South.

Robbins is best known for his roles on The Office and HBO’s Oz. Shapiro has had a robust career, recently guest starring in the Netflix show Sense8. Baruch Kaufman, James B. Cox, and Blake Robbins produced the film, which is written and directed by James B. Cox.

HACKED explores artificial intelligence’s most dangerous potential, and yet, technology played a vital role in making the project possible -- from the successful Kickstarter campaign to shooting with consumer-level drones. Cox said, “What I discovered through making HACKED is that technology is much like the Force. If we are ever going to fight the Dark Side of technology, we will need the Light, and more importantly, we will need each other.”