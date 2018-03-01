Exclusive MOHAWK Clip: A Bad Dream Turns Into a Living Nightmare

After building great buzz on the festival circuit, Mohawk will be available tomorrow (Friday, March 2, 2018) via a simultaneous VOD and HD Digital release.

Per the official verbiage, the film "unfolds over the course of one bloody day during The War of 1812. Kaniehtiio Horn (Hemlock Grove), Justin Rain (Fear the Walking Dead), and Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks: The Return) star as three young lovers who set fire to an American camp as retribution for the decimation of the Mohawk people, but a handful of soldiers survive, now consumed by a hunger for revenge.

"Led by Ezra Buzzington (Justified, The Middle), and including Ian Colletti ("Arseface" from AMC's Preacher) and Jonathan Huber (WWE Superstar Luke Harper making his big screen debut), these angry, lost soldiers will stop at nothing to punish those who burned their camp and killed their comrades.

"As the day goes on, blood begets more blood and this running skirmish turns into a dramatic battle for survival in which no side is left unscarred. ...

"Dedicated to the water protectors of the Standing Rock protests, and featuring numerous First Nations actors in its leading roles, Mohawk brings a forgotten part of the American past to rousing, bloody, white-knuckled life. Its heroes are not the noble frontiersman or the rifle-toting pioneers, but the ones who resisted their decimation, the skeletons in America's closets, who will no longer remain silent."

Ted Geoghegan (We Are Still Here) directed from a script he wrote with Grady Hendrix (esteemed author of Paperbacks From Hell and others). Travis Stevens and Greg Newman produced.

To get a further taste of what's in store, check out our exclusive clip below, in which we see Calvin (Justin Rain) returning to camp, where Oak (Kaniehtiio Horn) and Joshua (Eamon Farren) are just waking up.

