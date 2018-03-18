BOAR: Watch The Official Trailer For Chris Sun's Ozploitation Animal Horror

Chris Sun's giant animal horror flick Boar has had a rush of good news leading into this weekend. The official trailer was released a couple days ago. You will find that below and more news follows after the synopsis.

The giant boar was a myth, a legend brought to life in a drunken pub tale. The thing about myths and legends, they are usually made up of partial truths, and in this case, complete and terrifying truths. Tearing a path of destruction through fencing and livestock, locals haven’t a clue of the chilling death that lurks in the striking Australian outback.

Boar will have its international premiere at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival. The crew is taking song suggestions over at the film Facebook page where you can also keep up to date on other premiere dates in the future.

Boar stars icons and recognizable faces like Bill Moseley, Nathan Jones, John Jarratt, Roger Ward and Steve Bisley.