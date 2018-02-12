PURDAH: Trailer Premiere for Jeremy Guy's Documentary About Women in Sport in Mumbai

Jeremy Guy's documentary Purdah will have its World Premiere at Cinequest Film and VR Festival starting at the end of the month. Screen Anarchy has been invited to launch the trailer for Guy's film, a pleasure we share with the director and his production.

Guy's story about an aspiring female cricketer in Mumbai, India aims to remind us that there are places in the World where more conservative views are held about women and their place in society and the home. Places where a young woman's dreams and aspirations are met with opposition and an adherence to cultural traditions. Will a young woman's dreams be realized or will she have to put them aside, forever?

An Insightful and inspiring story of female empowerment through sport, against a background of religious and cultural roadblocks, Jeremy Guy’s visually arresting documentary feature PURDAH will have its World premiere in competition at the International renowned Cinequest Film and VR Festival in San Jose California, running February 27th - March 11th. The independent-minded young women of the Mirza family have ambitious dreams for their lives and careers. Despite their earnestness, they face an uphill battle coming from a conservative Muslim family in Mumbai, India. Kaikasha Mirza became enamored with cricket as a young woman, yet she was forbidden to play and forced to be a spectator in her burka. After months of persistence, Kaikasha eventually persuaded her father to allow her to remove her burka for the first time to become one of only a few Muslim women cricketers in all of Mumbai. Now Kaikasha is chasing her dream of playing for the prestigious Mumbai Senior Women’s Cricket Team. In the days leading up to the tryouts, Kaikasha’s parents give her the ultimatum that she will have two years to become a professional cricketer or they will arrange her marriage. Once married, her husband would likely not allow her to play, thus pinning all of Kaikasha’s hopes on the upcoming tryouts for the Mumbai team. Kaikasha’s eldest sister, Saba, also has her own dreams for her career and yearns to become a model, yet she endures harsh criticism for wearing a niqab to interviews. Heena, the youngest sister, desires to become a fashion designer or a singer, but poverty may impede her pursuits. All three girls must contend with the wishes of their father who does not believe women should work, in addition to the whispered judgment of those within their community.

The World Premiere will bow at 3 Below (288 South 2nd Street. San Jose CA) on Saturday, March 3rd 12:25 pm. Subsequent screenings will be at Century 20 Redwood City Screen #10 (825 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City, CA) on Monday, March 5th at 8:15 PM, back to 3 Below on Saturday, March 10th at 10:00 AM, then once more at Century 20 Redwood City Screen #11 on Sunday, March 11th at 10:45 AM