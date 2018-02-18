CRUEL SUMMER: Watch The Trailer For UK Thriller Horror, Coming Soon on VOD

Based on a horrifying true crime, the UK horror flick Cruel Summer premieres on VOD 2/27 from Wild Eye Releasing. Screen Anarchy has your first look at a new trailer and poster for the flick.

From filmmakers Phillip Escott and Craig Newman comes the powerful story of an autistic teen that is tormented by a group of local thugs after he ventures into the woods alone for a camping trip. Danny, an autistic teenager, is bullied and tormented by a group of thugs after he ventures into the woods alone for a camping trip. Their rage against him is based on lies spread by a local girl, who claims Danny committed a crime against her that he had nothing to do with.

Cruel Summer. We found this interview they did with Any film that claims to be inspired by true events comes under some degree of scrutiny. So we went looking for what inspired the filmmakers and their story of. We found this interview they did with Starburst Magazine this time last year.

It’s really from a collection of incidents. Back in 2012-13, there was a whole lot of knife crime as you’re probably aware yourself. There were a number of stories, one from Sheffield in 2004, which haunted Craig considerably in which a mentally-challenged boy went camping with some friends and they tortured him for two days and there was another one which really got to me where in Liverpool a bunch of pre-teens were bullied by an older boy and I think they were bullied into setting fire to a homeless man. That really caught me because that could happen to any of us, we can all get caught up in someone’s manipulation and that’s what was terrifying.

Look for Cruel Summer, out on VOD on February 27th from Wild Eye Releasing.