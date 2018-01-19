THE ROAD MOVIE: Not Your Typical Car Wash Request in This Exclusive Clip

Dmitrii Kalashnikov’s Russian dash cam movie, The Road Movie, opens in a bevy of US cinemas today. Oscilloscope is going all out for this release, their biggest theatrical run for any of their acquisitions, so we imagine there should be no issue finding a local multiplex near you playing this film.

A mosaic of asphalt adventures, landscape photography, and some of the craziest shit you’ve ever seen, Dmitrii Kalashnikov’s THE ROAD MOVIE is a stunning compilation of video footage shot exclusively via the deluge of dashboard cameras that populate Russian roads. The epitome of a you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it documentary, THE ROAD MOVIE captures a wide range of spectacles through the windshield — including a comet crashing down to Earth, an epic forest fire, and no shortage of angry motorists taking road rage to wholly new and unexpected levels — all accompanied by bemused commentary from unseen and often stoic drivers and passengers.

We have an exclusive clip from The Road Movie to share with you. I want to know what is going on before this. Is it a shortage of funding in the Russian military where there is not enough soap? Did these guys take dad's tank out for a joy ride and want to wash it off before they return it home so he doesn't notice its been out?

Will they run the tank in reverse as to roll back the odometer (waits for 80s movie reference to kick in)?