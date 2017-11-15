THE ROAD MOVIE: Watch The Bonkers Trailer For Russian Dashboard Cam Doc

To say that Russians are insane conjures up different ideas of what insane is, pending what corner of the World you are observing them from. Do not take our word for it. Thankfully for the rest of the World the Russian populace's obsession with dash cams has collected evidence from their bowl of collective crazy for everyone to see.

Filmmaker Dmitrii Kalashnikov (I mean, come on, he has the same name as the gun!!!) has gathered together the best bits, the creme de la crazy, and created The Road Movie, a documentary with over an hour of mind blowing footage. Oscilliscope Pictures is releasing The Road Movie on January 19th and Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut the trailer for this jaw dropping documentary.