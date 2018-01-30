THE HUMANITY BUREAU: See Nicolas Cage in Virtual Reality Sci-Fi Project This March

With a two very successful and high profile festival premieres come and gone you can bet that everyone with a Nicolas Cage project under their umbrella wants the world to know about them. What is interesting about The Humanity Bureau from filmmaker Rob W King is what the production is doing before the theatrical release on April 6th.

On March 2nd they will release and episodic Virtual Reality series called The Humanity Bureau VRevolution. This, is the first time you can get your Nicolas Cage fix in VR. Read more about it in the press release below.