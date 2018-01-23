Teaser trailer out for "The Darkest Nothing: Paraphrenia", a Cyber Crime Psychological Thriller. Written & Directed by Filip Halo, Starring: Vanessa Barre, Filip Chalatsis, Kristina Kostiv, Ulrich Günther, Paul Hantzsch, Daniel Brach, Piet Baltissen, Jose Hidalgo, Moloch

After taking revenge for his 7-year old daughter, William “Neuron” creates the most controversial web show, the first real RED ROOM with live video streaming. He and his crew are focusing on psychological terror and how the human mind works, by using snuff and horror techniques, dangerous illegal methods and gore.

The first live psycho-terror session focuses on Judy, a girl who suffers from the Fregoli Syndrome. She is incapable of finding a distinction between fiction and reality. Her long journey in morbidity, her visits in the Dark Web and her obsession for horror fiction and movies, have completely destroyed her personality. Neuron forces her to revive her experiences in the flesh, while his crew is mangling her body for the viewers of this nasty website. It doesn’t matter what is real and what is fake. This is the closest anybody can ever get to the truth about the dark side of the human mind...

The movie is a unique exercise in absolute suspense, with no boundaries, and is focusing on real events, real crimes, real Deep and Dark Web incidents, videos and movies/music, and how they all affect us. 100 minutes full with adrenaline without stopping, without the usual cinematic balance, tougher than any cyber crime thriller you have ever watched.