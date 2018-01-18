Slamdance 2018 Preview: 15 Must-See Films

Birds Without Feathers (Narrative Features Competition)

At Slamdance, both Narrative and Doc competitions are solely reserved for directors making their feature debut. A smart move to showcase a bevy of new talents in exactly the right spotlight.

Operating somewhere between the lonely-hearts mysticism of David Lynch and the suburban misanthropy of Todd Solondz, filmmaker Wendy McColm is sure to garner her place in that spotlight with her debut. Presented as a multi-narrative filled with introspection and a dark wit, and starring a social media starlet, Russian cowboy, motivational speaker, plus a slew of other odd and oddly ordinary people, Birds Without Feathers is the exact kind of under-the-radar upstart that Slamdance is all about!