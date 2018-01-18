Sundance Coverage Action Movies Indie Features Hollywood Features All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Slamdance 2018 Preview: 15 Must-See Films

U.S. Editor; Los Angeles, California (@benumstead)
A slew of fresh and dynamic filmmaking voices await you at the 2018 Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19 - 25. Once the upstart step-sibling of the once Indie minded Sundance, Slamdance (entering its 24th year) is now the anarchist reverend mother of DIY filmmaking Chutzpah. While all the buzzy deals go down on the bunny slopes, Slamdance is nestled in its home at Treasure Mountain Inn ushering in the next gen of bold and idiosyncratic storytellers. To kick off our coverage, here's a preview of flicks that PC bound peeps and cinephiles near and far will want to keep an eye out for at the fest and along into the new year!

Disclaimer: I am the co-captain of Narrative Features at Slamdance. Because of this none of our coverage beyond this preview will be coming from me. All future reviews will be generated by writers without any direct influence from me. Any Narrative Competition titles highlighted in this preview are films I have already seen.    

Birds Without Feathers (Narrative Features Competition)

At Slamdance, both Narrative and Doc competitions are solely reserved for directors making their feature debut. A smart move to showcase a bevy of new talents in exactly the right spotlight.

Operating somewhere between the lonely-hearts mysticism of David Lynch and the suburban misanthropy of Todd Solondz, filmmaker Wendy McColm is sure to garner her place in that spotlight with her debut. Presented as a multi-narrative filled with introspection and a dark wit, and starring a social media starlet, Russian cowboy, motivational speaker, plus a slew of other odd and oddly ordinary people, Birds Without Feathers is the exact kind of under-the-radar upstart that Slamdance is all about!

